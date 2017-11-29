Green River Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony is December 1

GREEN RIVER– Green River Urban Renewal/ Main Street Agency is presenting the Mayor’s Tree Lighting at the Clock Tower in downtown Green River on Friday, December 1, at 5:30 pm.



Event Festivities

Not only will Mayor Pete Rust be performing a tree lighting ceremony, but there will also be plenty of holiday festivities for the whole family to enjoy.

The event will consist of Christmas caroling, books, and more. There will also be s’mores stations and Santa Claus will be making a visit all the way from the North Pole.



When and Where

The tree lighting will start at 5:30 pm and the festivities will last until 6:30 pm. The activities will take place at the Clock Tower, located at 51 E Flaming Gorge Way.



For More Information

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page by clicking here.