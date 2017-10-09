Green River Police Department Investigating Online Lending Scam

GREEN RIVER — On October 6, Green River Police Department Officers met with an individual on Conestoga Lane about a report of a scam.

The reporting party searched online for a loan and completed an online submittal form.

The victim then received a phone call about their request to start the loan process and were advised someone would be hand delivering the loan.

The victim was instructed to purchase a Wal-Mart gift card and provide the caller with the number on the back to pay taxes on the loan.

The reporting party was advised to purchase other department store gift cards and give the number on the back to the caller for other fees associated with the loan, such as a credit score check and loan application fee.

The reporting party advised the total amount lost was about $2000 for a $5000 loan they attempted to obtain.

Officers completed a report regarding the incident.