Green River Police Department Reports For February 27th

20179883 GRPD MOTORIST ASSIST 350 UINTA DR,

20179884 GRPD TRAFFIC CONTROL 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY,

20179886 GRPD ANIMAL CALLS COMMANCHE CIR, Animal Control Officers received a call of a large black dog at large, not wearing a collar.

20179887 GRPD TRAFFIC CONTROL W FLAMING GORGE WAY, Officers provided traffic control for vehicles west bound towards the on ramp to I-80.

20179888 GRPD ANIMAL CALLS PAWNEE CIR, Animal Control Officers received a call of a found stray dog.

20179892 GRPD MOTORIST ASSIST CUMORAH WAY & W TETON BLVD,

20179895 GRPD MOTORIST ASSIST CUMORAH WAY,

20179896 GRPD ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE,

20179899 GRPD MOTORIST ASSIST W TETON BLVD & MISSISSIPPI ST,

20179903 GRPD MOTORIST ASSIST UPLAND WAY & PHEASANT DR,

20179907 GRPD ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE,

20179909 GRPD MOTORIST ASSIST JUNIPER ST,

20179911 GRPD PARKING PROBLEM 247 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, Officers received a parking complaint regarding a vehicle parked behind the business. The reporting party called dispatch back and advised the vehicle left.

20179913 GRPD MOTORIST ASSIST MANSFACE ST & WILKES DR,

20179917 GRPD WELFARE CHECK Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual the reporting party had not been able to contact since the previous night. Officers contacted the individual who was okay and was advised to contact the concerned party.

20179924 GRPD ANIMAL CALLS COLORADO DR, Animal Control Officers received a call of a found medium sized black dog, the reporting party subsequently found the owner of the dog , who picked up their pet.

20179925 GRPD TRAFFIC STOP S 2ND ST E & E 2ND S, Traffic citation issued for speeding.

20179926 GRPD MOTORIST ASSIST UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR, Officers checked on a semi truck with its hazard lights on.

20179928 GRPD LARCENY LOW PRIORITY S 5TH E, Officers met with an individual who reported a vehicle part stolen from their vehicle. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

20179931 GRPD MOTORIST ASSIST E 4TH S & S 4TH E,

20179935 GRPD FIELD CONTACT 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY,

20179938 GRPD FIRE ALARM 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, Officers were dispatched to a fire alarm, an employee was contacted and the call was determined to be a false alarm.

20179939 GRPD FIRE 440 UINTA DR, Officers responded to a report of the faint odor of gas in the building.

20179941 GRPD VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY,

20179944 GRPD VIN CHECK WILDERNESS CT,

20179950 GRPD MOTORIST ASSIST 10 SHOSHONE AVE,

20179952 GRPD TRAFFIC HAZARD 89 MM I 80, Officers received a report of a vehicle broken down in the lane of travel, Wyoming Highway Patrol were also notified.

20179953 GRPD ANIMAL CALLS SHOSHONE AVE, Animal Control Officers received a call of an injured deer in a garage, Wyoming Game and Fish were also notified.

20179959 GRPD VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY,

20179964 GRPD LOST PROPERTY HILLCREST WAY & W FLAMING GORGE WAY, Officers were contacted by an individual who reported losing their wallet on West Flaming Gorge Way, while trying to get their vehicle unstuck from a snow bank.

20179965 GRPD ANIMAL CALLS SOUTH DAKOTA ST, Animal Control Officers received a call of a squirrel in a live trap.

20179970 GRPD MOTORIST ASSIST UINTA DR,

20179972 GRPD TRAFFIC CONTROL W FLAMING GORGE WAY,

20179974 GRPD ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY NOLAN ST, Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a driveway and collided with a vehicle on the roadway. No injuries were reported, Pat Sanchez, age 65 of Green River, was issued a citation for improper backing.

20179977 GRPD TRAFFIC CONTROL E FLAMING GORGE WAY,

20179981 GRPD VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY,

20179985 GRPD HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle, while parked in a parking lot during the previous night. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

20179989 GRPD MOTORIST ASSIST W FLAMING GORGE WAY, Officers checked on a stuck semi truck.

20179991 GRPD TRAFFIC CONTROL W FLAMING GORGE WAY & HILLCREST WAY, Officers assisted with traffic control for a tow service assisting a motorist.

20179996 GRPD TRAFFIC CONTROL W FLAMING GORGE WAY,

201710007 GRPD MOTORIST ASSIST W TETON BLVD,

201710008 GRPD ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE,

201710009 GRPD VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY,

201710011 GRPD TRAFFIC CONTROL E FLAMING GORGE WAY,

201710013 GRPD ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE,

201710014 GRPD TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS UPLAND WAY & HITCHING POST DR, Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint as driving too fast for conditions and not stopping for stop signs.

201710015 GRPD ANIMAL CALLS 5 SHOSHONE AVE, Animal Control Officers located a Yellow Labrador Retriever at large, the dog was taken to the animal shelter.

201710023 GRPD PARKING PROBLEM W TETON BLVD, Officers received report of a parked vehicle blocking a parking lot, the owner was contacted and the vehicle was pushed out of the roadway.

201710025 GRPD VIN CHECK 80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY,

201710035 GRPD ANIMAL CALLS INDIAN HILLS DR, Animal Control Officers received a call of a Black Labrador Retriever at large.

201710036 GRPD TRAFFIC STOP 440 UINTA DR,

201710039 GRPD MOTORIST ASSIST N CENTER ST,

201710040 GRPD ALARMS FAITH DR, Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm, officers contacted the resident at the address and the property appeared okay.

201710042 SCSO TRAFFIC STOP E FLAMING GORGE WAY & HWY 530,

201710043 GRPD MEDICAL SERVICE Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201710046 GRPD CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY 59 UINTA DR, Officers contacted an individual regarding a civil matter.

201710048 GRPD TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS 59 UINTA DR, Officers responded to a report of a semi truck blocking the roadway and an entrance to the business.

201710063 GRPD JUVENILE PROBLEM HIGH Officers responded to a report that juveniles in a vehicle threw eggs at the reporting a party’s residence. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the described vehicle.

201710069 GRPD ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE,

201710070 GRPD MOTORIST ASSIST UINTA DR, Officers checked on a motorist who needed directions.

201710098 GRPD SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY W TETON BLVD, Officers responded to a report an individual tried to get into the reporting party’s residence and left the area. Officers contacted the resident and the individual who advised they were ringing the reporting party’s doorbell and not trying to get inside.

201710102 GRPD FIRE ALARM 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, Officers were dispatched to a fire alarm, officers contacted an employee who reported there was no fire.

201710104 GRPD TRAFFIC STOP W FLAMING GORGE WAY, Traffic warning for lane use.

201710114 GRPD MEDICAL SERVICE Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201710124 GRPD ANIMAL CALLS VISTA PL, Animal Control Officers received a call of a cat in a live trap.

201710126 GRPD ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE,

201710128 GRPD FOLLOW UP 1055 WILD HORSE CANYON RD,

201710129 GRPD TRANSPORT-DETENTION, WBI 80 E TETON BLVD, Officers were out with individuals for work restitution.

201710133 GRPD FOUND PROPERTY 200 E TETON BLVD, Officers had a cd case with numerous cd’s turned in as found property.

201710136 GRPD ANIMAL CALLS ANDREWS ST, Animal Control Officers were contacted by an individual who reported their Yellow Labrador Retriever had been missing since the previous day.

201710139 GRPD ANIMAL CALLS 2 E FLAMING GORGE WAY, Animal Control Officers received a call of a found Corgi, wearing a collar.

201710140 GRPD ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY ALABAMA DR, Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle was in a parking space on N 1st East the previous day and struck by an unknown vehicle. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

201710151 GRPD CITIZEN ASSIST FAWN CIR, Officers contacted an individual by phone for a citizen assist.

201710153 GRPD PARKING PROBLEM 76 N 1ST E, Officers received a parking complaint, in reference to a vehicle that had reportedly been parked for three days.

201710158 GRPD CITIZEN ASSIST E TETON BLVD, Officers responded to a report of a resident’s vehicle stuck in a snow bank.

201710165 GRPD FOLLOW UP N 1ST E,

201710183 GRPD ANIMAL CALLS SOUTH DAKOTA ST, Animal Control Officers picked up a squirrel in a live trap.

201710187 GRPD MOTORIST ASSIST SHOSHONE AVE,

201710189 GRPD CITIZEN ASSIST COLORADO DR, Officers advised a motorist their brake lights were not working.

201710207 GRPD TRAFFIC HAZARD OKLAHOMA DR, Officers received a report of snow pushed onto the roadway causing a traffic hazard.

201710211 GRPD ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY RIVER VIEW DR & WILKES DR, Officers responded to a single vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Riverview Drive, another vehicle reportedly ran a stop sign with the intersection of Cedar Street and Riverview Drive, causing the vehicle to swerve and collide with a fire hydrant. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.

201710214 GRPD HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY 905 BRIDGER DR, Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle while parked and unoccupied in the parking lot the previous day. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

201710219 GRPD ANIMAL CALLS W FLAMING GORGE WAY & HWY 374, Officers received a call of two found dogs. The dogs were described as a German Shorthair Pointers, wearing collars and the dogs were taken to the animal shelter.

201710225 GRPD MOTORIST ASSIST E TETON BLVD,

201710231 GRPD FOLLOW UP RIVER VIEW DR,

201710235 GRPD ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE,

201710246 GRPD MOTORIST ASSIST UPLAND WAY & UINTA DR, Officers checked on a motorist who advised they ran out of fuel.

201710247 GRPD FIRE ALARM 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, Officers were dispatched to a fire alarm, officers contacted an employee and determined it was a false alarm.

201710258 GRPD ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY JEFFERSON ST & SCHULTZ ST, Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling east bound on Schultz Street, slid on the roadway and side swiped a parked and unoccupied vehicle. No injuries were reported, a 17 year old male of Green River, was issued a citation for speed too fast for conditions and compulsory auto insurance.

201710268 GRPD ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE,

201710271 GRPD ANIMAL CALLS SCHULTZ ST, Officers received a call of a stray cat on the reporting party’s porch.

201710286 GRPD 911-UNTRACEABLE/DISABLED PHONE Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call. Officers contacted the caller who advised they were okay and their Apple I watch accidently dialed the number.

201710290 GRPD FIELD CONTACT N 2ND ST W & W FLAMING GORGE WAY,

201710295 GRPD OPEN PROPERTY Officers checked on an unsecured property.

201710307 GRPD ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE,

201710308 GRPD INFORMATION 5 SHOSHONE AVE,

201710312 GRPD HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY 200 E RAILROAD AVE, Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle was struck by another vehicle, and the driver left the scene. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.

201710326 GRPD MEDICAL SERVICE Officers responded to an unattended death.

201710332 GRPD MOTORIST ASSIST LOGAN ST & BRAMWELL ST,

201710342 GRPD ANIMAL CALLS VISTA PL, Animal Control Officers picked up a cat caught in a live trap.

201710344 GRPD ALARMS 1 COLLEGE WAY,

201710352 GRPD TRAFFIC STOP UPLAND WAY & HITCHING POST DR,

201710355 GRPD MOTORIST ASSIST W RAILROAD AVE,

201710356 GRPD MEDICAL SERVICE Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201710359 GRPD ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE,

201710368 GRPD TRAFFIC STOP 220 UINTA DR APT A,

201710369 GRPD TRAFFIC STOP E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE, Traffic warning for speeding.

201710372 GRPD MOTORIST ASSIST N 3RD W & W FLAMING GORGE WAY,

201710407 GRPD OPEN PROPERTY Officers checked on an unsecured property, the property appeared okay and was secured.