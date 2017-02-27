Green River Police Department Reports For February 27th

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Police Department reported the following incidents. All reports including those with redacted addresses are listed below the map.
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Narrative
|20179883
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 7:42
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|350 UINTA DR,
|20179884
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 7:55
|TRAFFIC CONTROL
|1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY,
|20179886
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 8:20
|ANIMAL CALLS
|COMMANCHE CIR,
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a large black dog at large, not wearing a collar.
|20179887
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 8:24
|TRAFFIC CONTROL
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY,
|Officers provided traffic control for vehicles west bound towards the on ramp to I-80.
|20179888
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 8:32
|ANIMAL CALLS
|PAWNEE CIR,
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a found stray dog.
|20179892
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 8:55
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|CUMORAH WAY & W TETON BLVD,
|20179895
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 9:01
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|CUMORAH WAY,
|20179896
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 9:03
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE,
|20179899
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 9:12
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|W TETON BLVD & MISSISSIPPI ST,
|20179903
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 9:29
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|UPLAND WAY & PHEASANT DR,
|20179907
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 9:41
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE,
|20179909
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 9:42
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|JUNIPER ST,
|20179910
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 9:43
|SECCK
|20179911
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 9:48
|PARKING PROBLEM
|247 E FLAMING GORGE WAY,
|Officers received a parking complaint regarding a vehicle parked behind the business. The reporting party called dispatch back and advised the vehicle left.
|20179913
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 9:58
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|MANSFACE ST & WILKES DR,
|20179917
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 10:06
|WELFARE CHECK
|Officers responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual the reporting party had not been able to contact since the previous night. Officers contacted the individual who was okay and was advised to contact the concerned party.
|20179924
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 10:23
|ANIMAL CALLS
|COLORADO DR,
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a found medium sized black dog, the reporting party subsequently found the owner of the dog , who picked up their pet.
|20179925
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 10:27
|TRAFFIC STOP
|S 2ND ST E & E 2ND S,
|Traffic citation issued for speeding.
|20179926
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 10:28
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR,
|Officers checked on a semi truck with its hazard lights on.
|20179928
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 10:50
|LARCENY LOW PRIORITY
|S 5TH E,
|Officers met with an individual who reported a vehicle part stolen from their vehicle. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|20179931
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 11:06
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|E 4TH S & S 4TH E,
|20179935
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 11:32
|FIELD CONTACT
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY,
|20179938
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 11:43
|FIRE ALARM
|1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY,
|Officers were dispatched to a fire alarm, an employee was contacted and the call was determined to be a false alarm.
|20179939
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 11:44
|FIRE
|440 UINTA DR,
|Officers responded to a report of the faint odor of gas in the building.
|20179941
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 11:52
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY,
|20179944
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 11:56
|VIN CHECK
|WILDERNESS CT,
|20179950
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 12:08
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|10 SHOSHONE AVE,
|20179952
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 12:15
|TRAFFIC HAZARD
|89 MM I 80,
|Officers received a report of a vehicle broken down in the lane of travel, Wyoming Highway Patrol were also notified.
|20179953
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 12:17
|ANIMAL CALLS
|SHOSHONE AVE,
|Animal Control Officers received a call of an injured deer in a garage, Wyoming Game and Fish were also notified.
|20179959
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 12:31
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY,
|20179964
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 12:44
|LOST PROPERTY
|HILLCREST WAY & W FLAMING GORGE WAY,
|Officers were contacted by an individual who reported losing their wallet on West Flaming Gorge Way, while trying to get their vehicle unstuck from a snow bank.
|20179965
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 12:46
|ANIMAL CALLS
|SOUTH DAKOTA ST,
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a squirrel in a live trap.
|20179970
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 13:14
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|UINTA DR,
|20179972
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 13:23
|TRAFFIC CONTROL
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY,
|20179974
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 13:26
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|NOLAN ST,
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle backed out of a driveway and collided with a vehicle on the roadway. No injuries were reported, Pat Sanchez, age 65 of Green River, was issued a citation for improper backing.
|20179977
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 13:32
|TRAFFIC CONTROL
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY,
|20179981
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 13:45
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY,
|20179985
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 13:55
|HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY
|1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY,
|Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle, while parked in a parking lot during the previous night. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|20179989
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 14:10
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY,
|Officers checked on a stuck semi truck.
|20179991
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 14:21
|TRAFFIC CONTROL
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY & HILLCREST WAY,
|Officers assisted with traffic control for a tow service assisting a motorist.
|20179996
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 14:48
|TRAFFIC CONTROL
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY,
|201710007
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 15:23
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|W TETON BLVD,
|201710008
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 15:31
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE,
|201710009
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 15:31
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY,
|201710011
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 15:38
|TRAFFIC CONTROL
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY,
|201710013
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 15:44
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE,
|201710014
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 15:45
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|UPLAND WAY & HITCHING POST DR,
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint as driving too fast for conditions and not stopping for stop signs.
|201710015
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 15:48
|ANIMAL CALLS
|5 SHOSHONE AVE,
|Animal Control Officers located a Yellow Labrador Retriever at large, the dog was taken to the animal shelter.
|201710023
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 16:33
|PARKING PROBLEM
|W TETON BLVD,
|Officers received report of a parked vehicle blocking a parking lot, the owner was contacted and the vehicle was pushed out of the roadway.
|201710025
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 16:46
|VIN CHECK
|80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY,
|201710035
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 17:20
|ANIMAL CALLS
|INDIAN HILLS DR,
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a Black Labrador Retriever at large.
|201710036
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 17:25
|TRAFFIC STOP
|440 UINTA DR,
|201710039
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 17:55
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|N CENTER ST,
|201710040
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 17:56
|ALARMS
|FAITH DR,
|Officers were dispatched to a residential alarm, officers contacted the resident at the address and the property appeared okay.
|201710042
|SCSO
|2/24/2017 18:01
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY & HWY 530,
|201710043
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 18:19
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|201710046
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 18:40
|CIVIL ISSUES LOW PRIORITY
|59 UINTA DR,
|Officers contacted an individual regarding a civil matter.
|201710048
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 19:13
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|59 UINTA DR,
|Officers responded to a report of a semi truck blocking the roadway and an entrance to the business.
|201710063
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 21:41
|JUVENILE PROBLEM HIGH
|Officers responded to a report that juveniles in a vehicle threw eggs at the reporting a party’s residence. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the described vehicle.
|201710069
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 22:32
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE,
|201710070
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 22:36
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|UINTA DR,
|Officers checked on a motorist who needed directions.
|201710081
|GRPD
|2/24/2017 23:50
|SECCK
|201710098
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 2:05
|SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY
|W TETON BLVD,
|Officers responded to a report an individual tried to get into the reporting party’s residence and left the area. Officers contacted the resident and the individual who advised they were ringing the reporting party’s doorbell and not trying to get inside.
|201710102
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 2:43
|FIRE ALARM
|1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY,
|Officers were dispatched to a fire alarm, officers contacted an employee who reported there was no fire.
|201710104
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 3:13
|TRAFFIC STOP
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY,
|Traffic warning for lane use.
|201710108
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 4:54
|SECCK
|201710114
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 7:52
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|201710124
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 9:02
|ANIMAL CALLS
|VISTA PL,
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a cat in a live trap.
|201710126
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 9:29
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE,
|201710128
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 9:39
|FOLLOW UP
|1055 WILD HORSE CANYON RD,
|201710129
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 9:39
|TRANSPORT-DETENTION, WBI
|80 E TETON BLVD,
|Officers were out with individuals for work restitution.
|201710133
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 10:06
|FOUND PROPERTY
|200 E TETON BLVD,
|Officers had a cd case with numerous cd’s turned in as found property.
|201710136
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 10:26
|ANIMAL CALLS
|ANDREWS ST,
|Animal Control Officers were contacted by an individual who reported their Yellow Labrador Retriever had been missing since the previous day.
|201710139
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 10:42
|ANIMAL CALLS
|2 E FLAMING GORGE WAY,
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a found Corgi, wearing a collar.
|201710140
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 10:42
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|ALABAMA DR,
|Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle was in a parking space on N 1st East the previous day and struck by an unknown vehicle. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|201710151
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 11:39
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|FAWN CIR,
|Officers contacted an individual by phone for a citizen assist.
|201710153
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 11:42
|PARKING PROBLEM
|76 N 1ST E,
|Officers received a parking complaint, in reference to a vehicle that had reportedly been parked for three days.
|201710158
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 12:41
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|E TETON BLVD,
|Officers responded to a report of a resident’s vehicle stuck in a snow bank.
|201710165
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 13:09
|FOLLOW UP
|N 1ST E,
|201710183
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 15:00
|ANIMAL CALLS
|SOUTH DAKOTA ST,
|Animal Control Officers picked up a squirrel in a live trap.
|201710187
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 15:31
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|SHOSHONE AVE,
|201710189
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 15:40
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|COLORADO DR,
|Officers advised a motorist their brake lights were not working.
|201710207
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 17:10
|TRAFFIC HAZARD
|OKLAHOMA DR,
|Officers received a report of snow pushed onto the roadway causing a traffic hazard.
|201710211
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 17:51
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|RIVER VIEW DR & WILKES DR,
|Officers responded to a single vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Riverview Drive, another vehicle reportedly ran a stop sign with the intersection of Cedar Street and Riverview Drive, causing the vehicle to swerve and collide with a fire hydrant. No injuries were reported, officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|201710214
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 18:10
|HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY
|905 BRIDGER DR,
|Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle while parked and unoccupied in the parking lot the previous day. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|201710219
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 18:36
|ANIMAL CALLS
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY & HWY 374,
|Officers received a call of two found dogs. The dogs were described as a German Shorthair Pointers, wearing collars and the dogs were taken to the animal shelter.
|201710225
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 19:24
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|E TETON BLVD,
|201710231
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 19:46
|FOLLOW UP
|RIVER VIEW DR,
|201710235
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 20:16
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE,
|201710246
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 21:09
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|UPLAND WAY & UINTA DR,
|Officers checked on a motorist who advised they ran out of fuel.
|201710247
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 21:12
|FIRE ALARM
|1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY,
|Officers were dispatched to a fire alarm, officers contacted an employee and determined it was a false alarm.
|201710251
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 21:49
|EXTRA PATROL
|201710258
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 22:21
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|JEFFERSON ST & SCHULTZ ST,
|Officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was traveling east bound on Schultz Street, slid on the roadway and side swiped a parked and unoccupied vehicle. No injuries were reported, a 17 year old male of Green River, was issued a citation for speed too fast for conditions and compulsory auto insurance.
|201710268
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 23:28
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE,
|201710271
|GRPD
|2/25/2017 23:32
|ANIMAL CALLS
|SCHULTZ ST,
|Officers received a call of a stray cat on the reporting party’s porch.
|201710286
|GRPD
|2/26/2017 0:48
|911-UNTRACEABLE/DISABLED PHONE
|Officers were dispatched to a 911 hang up call. Officers contacted the caller who advised they were okay and their Apple I watch accidently dialed the number.
|201710290
|GRPD
|2/26/2017 2:09
|FIELD CONTACT
|N 2ND ST W & W FLAMING GORGE WAY,
|201710295
|GRPD
|2/26/2017 3:35
|OPEN PROPERTY
|Officers checked on an unsecured property.
|201710299
|GRPD
|2/26/2017 5:28
|EXTRA PATROL
|201710307
|GRPD
|2/26/2017 8:36
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE,
|201710308
|GRPD
|2/26/2017 8:57
|INFORMATION
|5 SHOSHONE AVE,
|201710312
|GRPD
|2/26/2017 9:19
|HIT AND RUN LOW PRIORITY
|200 E RAILROAD AVE,
|Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle was struck by another vehicle, and the driver left the scene. Officers completed a report regarding the incident.
|201710326
|GRPD
|2/26/2017 12:45
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers responded to an unattended death.
|201710332
|GRPD
|2/26/2017 13:45
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|LOGAN ST & BRAMWELL ST,
|201710342
|GRPD
|2/26/2017 16:01
|ANIMAL CALLS
|VISTA PL,
|Animal Control Officers picked up a cat caught in a live trap.
|201710344
|GRPD
|2/26/2017 16:31
|ALARMS
|1 COLLEGE WAY,
|201710352
|GRPD
|2/26/2017 18:15
|TRAFFIC STOP
|UPLAND WAY & HITCHING POST DR,
|201710354
|GRPD
|2/26/2017 18:24
|EXTRA PATROL
|201710355
|GRPD
|2/26/2017 18:29
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|W RAILROAD AVE,
|201710356
|GRPD
|2/26/2017 18:42
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|201710359
|GRPD
|2/26/2017 19:13
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE,
|201710368
|GRPD
|2/26/2017 20:53
|TRAFFIC STOP
|220 UINTA DR APT A,
|201710369
|GRPD
|2/26/2017 20:58
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE,
|Traffic warning for speeding.
|201710372
|GRPD
|2/26/2017 21:04
|MOTORIST ASSIST
|N 3RD W & W FLAMING GORGE WAY,
|201710407
|GRPD
|2/27/2017 0:14
|OPEN PROPERTY
|Officers checked on an unsecured property, the property appeared okay and was secured.
|201710426
|GRPD
|2/27/2017 4:36
|SECCK