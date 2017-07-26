Step Into Magical Gardens at the Green River Pond & Garden Tour July 29

Sweetwater County’s most unique event, the Green River Pond & Garden Tour returns this week.

.

If You Go:

Date: Saturday, July 29th

Time: 9 am. to 3 pm.

Cost: FREE to the public

.

Tour Addresses

Green River Garden Homes

Wiley Morgan — Wiley & Toni Morgan are the reason we have a pond tour today. This year’s tour is in memory of Toni.

765 Wilkes

. Doug and Cheryl Potter, Garden Oasis

355 Driftwood St.

. Dave and Lesa Measles, Garden Party

345 Hutton St.

. Tom and Lyneen Murphy, Mystery Garden

525 Hackberry St.

. John and Bea Jacobson’s, Old West Garden

668 Railroad St.

. George and Deanna Kennah, Happy Place Garden

461 Blake St.

. Steve & Tyna Byrd’s, Hidden Garden

281 Logan St.

. Eric and Misty Wright, Majestic Floral Garden

340 Stage St.

. David and Cheryl Jensen, Serenity Garden

2005 Nevada Place

. Riverside Nursery, Xeriscaping

100 E 2nd S St.

.

Rock Springs, Garden Homes

Tim Robinson’s, Build It Bigger Garden

25 Cedar St. Rock Springs

. John and Elvira Kolb, Large & In Charge Garden

503 Cheyenne Dr. Rock Springs

. Willie Martinez – Starting Over Garden

1615 Carson St. Rock Springs

.

Tour guides and hard copies of address information also available at:

Riverside Nursery

Green River Chamber

Online address information also found at greenriverpondtour.org.

.



.

The Green River Pond and Garden Memorial Tour is hosting 13 garden homes in Green River and Rock Springs. Each garden home is bursting with the sounds and sights of backyard water gardening and floral design.

Each garden home is an example of what you can do with your backyard in our high desert climate. Not all gardens will have a pond, some will have creative water features and those with a pond have playful koi and blooming water lilies.

Each home owner is excited to share their successes in the garden, so ask those questions you have and don’t forget the camera. We will have a variety of ponds from pool size to bucket size and in between.

This year’s tour is in memory of Toni Morgan. Wiley and Toni Morgan began the pond tour over 20 years ago. We lost Toni last spring and in memory, we’ll be planting her favorite tree and beautiful plaque on the river walk in Green River.

During the tour, each garden home will have an item displayed for our raffle. We will be selling raffle tickets to raise funds for the tree and plaque.

Please support us and purchase a ticket in support of Toni Morgan.

Don’t miss out on this unique event and bring your sunscreen.

.

