Green River Resident Killed In Crash Near Bairoil

BAIROIL — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, on March 12th, 2018 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 29 on US 287/WY 789, near Bairoil, Wyoming. At 01:15 pm., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the area for a two-vehicle collision.

A 2002 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on US 287 when the Toyota crossed the center line into the northbound lane of traffic. The Toyota collided head-on with a 2009 Peterbilt combination unit. The driver of the Toyota suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Green River, Wyoming resident Thomas Nisbet. He is being investigated for improper use of seatbelt and driving while impaired at the time of the collision

The driver of the Peterbilt combination unit was not injured during the crash. He has been identified as 67-year-old Battle Lake, Minnesota resident Norlin Davis.

This crash resulted in the 13th highway fatality in Wyoming for 2018 compared to 15 fatalities in 2017, 10 in 2016, and 18 in 2015 during this same time period.