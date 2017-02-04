Green River Splits With Natrona Friday Night

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Wolves are only a few wins away from a ten-win season after a win over Natrona while the Lady Wolves dropped to 2-2 in the conference after suffering a setback Friday night against the Fillies.

Emotions were a bit higher Friday night as the teams honored their seniors. The Wolves looked to send Hunter Spartz away with a win. Chance Hofer had the Wolves off and running with early points but Natrona was able to match the intensity to take a 23-20 lead after one.

In the second, Green River stepped up the defense only allowing 12 points. Offensively, Hofer continued to put points on the board and a three pointer by Gavin Heiser evened the game at 23 . Devin Love added key buckets and Braxton Yeager got into the action as the Wolves took a four-point lead at the break, 39-35. Hofer finished with 13 points in the half followed by Heiser with eight, Love with six and Dakota Wingard who put four on the board.

Hofer continued to hit out of the break and Spartz got into the action as the Wolves extended its lead to start the third. Natrona did not go away quietly and matched early buckets. Heiser hit another three pointer but the Mustangs came running back cutting the lead down to two. Heading into the fourth, Natrona only trailed by four, 59-55.

Hofer, Chase Stoeger, Cameron Morris and Heiser all hit buckets to start the fourth but Natrona kept up only trailing six, 71-65. In the final minutes, the Wolves looked like they were going to give it away missing several crucial free throws. In the final minute, Heiser and Love stepped up going 8-8 from the foul line to ice the game, 86-76.

Hofer finished with a season-high 22 points to lead the Wolves. Love added 20 points and four boards while Heiser finished the night with 19. Stoeger added six points and seven boards on the night.

Lady Wolves vs Fillies

Green River looked to keep its 2-1 conference start going, riding momentum with a win over Rock Springs in its last conference outing. The Fillies entered as the top team in the west and a perfect conference record. The Lady Wolves looked good early as the Taylor Stoeger and Mallory Seymour kept the game even at four. The offensive struggles hit the ladies and they trailed after one, 14-7.

Despite Andri Dewey’s best offensive efforts, the Fillies exploded in the second. The Lady Wolves struggled to hit easy buckets and Natrona took advantage of key turnovers. At the break, if was the Fillies up by double-digits, 32-16.

Ashelynn Birch hit the boards to start the third quarter and Key buckets by Hannah Hix and Dewey had the Lady Wolves back to 11 in the third, 39-28. Another Natrona run would ice the game as Green River again went cold from the floor. Madelyn Heiser did her best with double-figures on the scoreboard, most coming in the second half, but the third-ranked Fillies were able to maintain the big lead for the win, 62-44.

The ladies honored seniors Mallory Seymour, Santana Kunz, America Zarate, Taylor Stoeger and Grace Johnson before the game.

Both teams will welcome Kelly Walsh on Saturday with the girls starting at 1 p.m. followed by the boys. Kelly Walsh lost both games in Rock Springs Friday night.

Green River High School

