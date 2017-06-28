Green River Student Selected to Attend Summit with NFL Players

GREEN RIVER – Sarah Quick, a student from Lincoln Middle School, was selected to serve as the Wyoming State Ambassador for Fuel Up to Play 60, the nation’s largest health and wellness program created in partnership with Western Dairy Association and the NFL, in cooperation with USDA.

Fuel Up to Play 60 encourages students to eat healthy, be active and make positive, healthy changes in their schools and communities.

“Sarah has already demonstrated such impressive leadership skills, and we can’t wait for her to join our team,” said Nicole Croy, Director of School Health and Wellness Programs at Western Dairy. “Sarah has shown tremendous passion for Fuel Up to Play 60, and we’re delighted that she has chosen to lead the way by inspiring her/his peers and community to eat healthy and get active.”

State Ambassadors lead the Fuel Up to Play 60 program, which engages youth directly as grassroots leaders to increase access to nutrient-rich foods and 60 minutes of physical activity at school. From smoothie stations to walking clubs, Fuel Up to Play 60 helps students create healthier school environments in over 73,000 schools nationwide.

The program also encourages and recognizes schools and students with rewards, such as a trip to the Super Bowl, NFL merchandise and NFL player appearances.

“Sarah is a great role to other students. She helps motivate them to be active and think about their nutrition. She is always leading by example and very involved in all Fuel Up to Play 60 events at the school,” said Tiffany Turner, Program Advisor and teacher at Monroe Intermediate. “In addition to her leadership, she is an outstanding and involved student receiving straight A’s.”

Selected from a nationwide search and extensive application process, Quick will attend the Fuel Up to Play 60 Student Ambassador Summit at University of Minnesota and U.S. Bank Stadium this summer.

The Summit provides Student Ambassadors the opportunity to meet their fellow leaders from across the country and receive once-in- a- lifetime experiences with a focus on leadership and communications.

Students will also meet NFL Players, compete for chances to win funding for their schools, and design new and exciting healthy eating and physical activities for their school communities.

For more information about Fuel Up to Play 60 and the Student Ambassadors, visit FuelUpToPlay60.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For information on implementing the Fuel Up to Play 60 at your school, please visit www.westerndairyassociation.org.