Green River Swim Team Takes First at Green River Invitational

Eleven teams competed in the Green River Invitational on Saturday, September 16, but the Green River Swimming and Diving team proved to be unbeatable in their home pool.

The Green River Wolves finished the invitational with a score of 319, securing their first rank position. The Rock Springs Tigers finished in fifth place with a score of 120, and Sublette County took sixth place with 100 points.

Green River

Green River’s Avery Otto won the 50- yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly, Sydni Sanders won the 100-yard freestyle, Lauren Jenson won the 100-yard backstroke, and the Wolves took first in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Several swimmers swam state qualifying times at the invitational. Those who swam qualifying times in the 200-yard freestyle include, Sydni Sanders, Lauren Lee, Alexa Lauze, and Adrienne Merrick.

Those who swam qualifying times in the 200-yard individual medley are Ashley Jensen, Madison Young, and Cherylann Moritz.

Avery Otto, Jesse Lauze, and Kaycee Olsen swam qualifying times in the 50-yard freestyle.

Those who swam qualifying times in the 100-yard butterfly include, Avery Otto, Lauren Jensen, and Madison Young.

Swimming qualifying times in the 100-yard freestyle are Sydni Sanders, Ashley Jensen, Emily Reyes, and Adrienne Merrick.

Those who swam qualifying times in the 500-yard freestyle include Lauren Lee, Alexa Lauze, and Cherylann Moritz.

Lauren Jensen and Emily Reyes swam qualifying times in the 100-yard backstroke.

Jesse Lauze swam a qualifying time in the 100-yard breaststroke.

“The girls swam well. We had several girls swim their best times this weekend so that was nice,” Green River Swim Coach Colleen Seiloff said. “We have been working hard so it has been hard to drop time. The girls are racing hard though. No matter how tired they are, they go for it. They have a lot of heart.”

Rock Springs

Five Tigers swam state qualifying times at the invitational. In the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle, Whitney Anderson and Payton Miller swam qualifying times.

Tanner Miller swam a qualifying time in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke.

Swimming a qualifying time in the 100-yard butterfly are Addy Fernandez and Shelby Aldred.

Enshawntae Rall also met the diving qualification standards in the 1-meter diving.

Sublette

In the 200-yard freestyle, Sublette swimmers who swam qualifying times at the invitational include, Natalie Hunt, Israel Seeman, McKenzie Davison, and Kaylee Day.

Emma Rogers swam a qualifying time in the 200-yard individual medley.

McKenzie Davison and Israel Seeman swam qualifying times in the 100-yard freestyle.

Adalyn Bennett swam a qualifying time in the 500-yard freestyle.

Also, Darbie Paulson met the qualifying standard for state in the 1-meter diving.

“Sublette swim team had a great meet in Green River,” Coach Kursty Day said. “We had a lot of girls drop time and are even closer to qualifying. We had five girls qualify today for state.”

Green River Invitational Team Rankings: