Green River Takes Down Rock Springs in Battle of Sweetwater County

GREEN RIVER – It was a successful senior night as the defending state champion Green River Wolves defeated the Rock Springs Tigers, 49-18.

Tanner Adam (138) and Eric Clingenpeel (152) scored early falls to get the Wolves started strong. Kaycee Cochrane made it three in a row to start the dual as he was able to take a close decision over Tristan Profaizer, 2-1.

Thomas Rezzonico put the Tigers on the board as he scored a 9-5 decision over Zack Orr but the celebration was short-lived as Payton Tucker scored a fall win in the next match. Blake Waite followed Tucker and was finally able to get the upper hand against T.J. McNeil to score a fall at the 4:59 mark in a tough battle.

At 195, Adam Forbush scored the Tigers second win with a four-point win over Justin Rubalacaba. At 220, Jordan Tucker and John Nowland had once of the most exciting matches of the night. Both wrestlers went back and forth to start the match. Tucker was finally able to get an advantage and scored a fall at the 3:55 mark of the match. Another tough match happened at 106 as Kade Knezovich and Zach Vasquez went to end with Knezovich scoring the major decision win, 11-3. Cyro Montoya has been top in the state at 113 and showed why as he followed with a win by pin over Trevor Allred.

The Tigers ended strong winning the final three matches of the night. Cameron Metcalf scored a 7-3 win over Justin Flores, Ashton Dupapae scored a big win in another exciting match as he came out on top of a 7-5 decision over Gage Byers. Chase Peppers ended the night for Rock Springs with a pin at 126.

The teams will now prepare for Regionals which take place this weekend in Green River.

Green River 49, Rock Springs 18

106 – Kade Knezovich (GR) over Zach Vasquez (RS) (MD 11-3)

113 – Cyro Montoya (GR) over Trevor Allred (RS) (Fall 1:45)

120 – Cameron Metcalf (RS) over Justin Flores (GR) (Dec 7-3)

126 – Ashton Dupape (RS) over Gage Byers (GR) (Dec 7-5)

132 – Chase Peppers (RS) over Anthony Wood (GR) (Fall 0:57)

138 – Tanner Adam (GR) over Slade Pitt (RS) (Fall 4:57)

145 – Kaycee Cochrane (GR) over Tristan Profaizer (RS) (Dec 2-1)

152 – Eric Clingenpeel (GR) over Wyatt Yenney (RS) (Fall 1:34)

160 – Thomas Rezzonico (RS) over Zack Orr (GR) (Dec 9-5)

170 – Payton Tucker (GR) over Brayden Latham (RS) (Fall 1:48)

182 – Blake Waite (GR) over T.J. McNeil (RS) (Fall 4:59)

195 – Adam Forbush (RS) over Justin Rubalcaba (GR) (Dec 10-6)

220 – Jordan Tucker (GR) over John Nowland (RS) (Fall 3:55)

285 – Gabe Bunderman (GR) won by forfeit

