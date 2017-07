GREEN RIVER — According to her family, Kathryn O’Toole, 15 of Green River has been missing since 8:00 pm last night.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie that says ‘whiskey¬†please’

She is described as 5’10”, 140 pounds, green eyes, long dark brown hair, her mother said that she does look little older than 15.

If you have any information please contact Officer Monique Castro of the Green River Police Department at 307-875-1400.