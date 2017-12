UPDATE: Kathryn O’Toole has been found and is home as of 2 pm today.

GREEN RIVER — A Green River teen has been reported as a runaway this morning, as confirmed by the Green River Police Department.

Kathryn O’Toole, 15, reportedly ran away sometime in the middle of the night.

She is 5’9″ and 140 lbs with dark brown hair and hazel eye.

The family requests that anyone with any information on her whereabouts to please call Green River Police Department at 307-875-1400.