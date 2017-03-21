Green River Opens Outdoor Track Season with Several Top Tens

OREM, Utah – Green River brought home several top-five finishes as the starter pistol sounded on another outdoor track season this past weekend.

The Lady Wolves had several strong showings in the field events to finish ninth overall. Erika Wilson finished second in the high jump and sixth in the long jump. Natasha Young had two top-five finishes with a second in the shot put and a fifth in the discus.

On the track, Andri Dewey tied for eighth in the 100 meters and crossed the line in ninth in the 200 to lead the way for Green River.

The Wolves finished 14th overall behind several top 10 finishes both on the track and in the field. Hunters Spartz brought home the top finish in the shot put. His throw of 46-03,00 put him in second overall. Nick Boldt finished 10th in the discus.

Braden Reichl brought home two top-five finishes on the track. He finished fourth in the 800 meters and followed it with another fourth-place finish in the 3200.

Green River High School

Results

Women

1 Lone Peak 98

2 Olympus 76

3 Timpanogos 72.50

4 Orem 68

5 Timpview 47.50

6 Rock Springs 47

7 Mountain View 35

8 West 26

9 Green River 25.50

10 Brighton 23

11 Judge Memorial 18

12 Hunter 16

13 Logan 15.50

14 Corner Canyon 14.50

15 Payson 12.50

16 Bingham 11

17 Pleasant Grove 9

17 Cottonwood 9

17 Maeser Prep Academy 9

20 Alta 8

21 Union 5

21 Rockwell CHS 5

23 Jordan 2

Men

1 Lone Peak 89

2 Timpanogos 64

3 Olympus 63

4 Orem 62

5 Rock Springs 44.50

6 Alta 41.50

7 Corner Canyon 39

8 Jordan 31

9 Logan 30

10 Payson 28

11 Pleasant Grove 25

12 Lehi 24.50

13 Timpview 22

14 Green River 18

15 Mountain View 15.50

16 American Fork 14

17 West 13

18 Hunter 7

18 Cottonwood 7

20 Delta 6

20 West Ridge Academy 6

22 Union 4

22 Maeser Prep Academy 4

24 Rockwell 2

25 Granger 1

25 Bingham 1

25 Bonneville 1

Girls 100 Meter Dash

T8 Andri Dewey, 13.24

52 Patience Bentley, 15.31

Girls 200 Meter Dash

9 Andri Dewey, 27.46

44 Patience Bentley, 32.48

Girls 400 Meter Dash

43 Ashley Jensen, 1:30.54

Girls 800 Meter Run

44 Ashley Jensen, 2:54.66

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

16 Erika Wilson, 18.45

19 Mariyah Brady, 18.94

29 Jimena Campos, 20.58

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

21 Jimena Campos, 55.79

24 Mariyah Brady, 56.27

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay

13 Green River, 4:41.95

Andri Dewey, Alexis King, Kezley Moore, Erika Wilson

Girls High Jump

2 Erika Wilson, 5-04.00

Girls Long Jump

6 Erika Wilson, 15-07.50

7 Andri Dewey, 15-02.00

20 Patience Bentley, 13-02.25

Girls Shot Put

2 Natasha Young, 34-05.50

20 Cassidy Gomez, 26-04.00

24 Alaina Maiers, 25-08.50

34 Kim Peterson, 22-10.50

Girls Discus Throw

5 Natasha Young, 91-10

25 Kim Peterson, 63-03

33 Alaina Maiers, 52-11

Boys 100 Meter Dash

17 Kyle Cacho, 11.81

41Cody Childress, 12.26

52 Drew Wilson, 12.43

Boys 200 Meter Dash

13 Kyle Cacho, 23.92

23 Cody Childress, 24.67

27 Cole White, 25.02

29 Drew Wilson, 25.09

Boys 400 Meter Dash

18 Cole White, 53.92

43 Christian Gaytan, 57.49

Boys 800 Meter Run

4 Braden Reichl, 1:58.63

34 Miles Moffat, 2:13.61

36 Christian Gaytan, 2:14.36

42 Eric Clingenpeel, 2:16.53

50 Marcos Valerio, 2:23.15

Boys 1600 Meter Run

29 Brayden Kovick, 4:52.58

31 Eric Clingenpeel, 4:53.06

40 Miles Moffat, 4:59.11

46 Tanner Adam, 5:04.89

52 Marcos Valerio, 5:07.92

Boys 3200 Meter Run

4 Braden Reichl, 10:02.88

16 Brayden Kovick, 10:40.25

42 Drew Gibson, 11:32.89

52 Zach Orr, 11:57.44

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

11 Chance Hofer, 18.05

26 Grant Huber, 19.82

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

13 Chance Hofer, 44.64 6

32 Grant Huber, 49.53

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay

11 Green River HS WY ‘A’ 3:49.37 1

Kyle Cacho, Chance Hofer, Cole White, Drew Wilson

Boys Long Jump

14 Kyle Cacho, 19-04.50

29 Drew Wilson, 17-07.75

Boys Shot Put

2 Hunter Spartz, 46-03.00

15 Nick Boldt, 37-11.00

39 Justin Rubalcaba, 33-05.00

40 Elijah Hill, 33-04.00

53 Placido Mena, 31-00.00

Boys Discus Throw

10 Nick Boldt, 109-10

20 Hunter Spartz, 99-01

31 Elijah Hill, 90-01

52 Jarrod Shoemaker, 68-04

55 Justin Rubalcaba, 63-01