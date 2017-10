GREEN RIVER– Green River URA/Main Street is hosting it’s second annual Nightmare Parade at the Sweetwater Fraternal Order of Eagles on Saturday, October 7, at 6 pm.

The event is intended for people high school age and up, but kids can attend if accompanied by an adult.

Dress up in your favorite scary Halloween costume and walk down Flaming Gorge Way in downtown Green River.

Refreshments will be provided at Centennial Park following the parade.

For more information on this event, click here.