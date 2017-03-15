Green River Water Is Perfectly Safe

GREEN RIVER — A notice sent out to Green River water customers is causing more concern than is warranted.
Joint Powers Water Board member Al Harris explained that the water in Green River is safe to drink noting the increase in turbidity caused by high spring runoff triggered the public notification.
A run on bottled water ensued and the rumor mill is in high gear.
There is no safety issue. The water is fine, if a bit cloudy, you can drink it, bathe and cook with it.
I prefer Green River water from the I-80 bridge down to about Bitter Creek myself, further south, I agree that the turbidity can ruin the taste.
We filter our water anyway…
I saw some guy with a cart full of bottled water last night at Smiths. Now it makes more sense. Maybe a bit of an overreaction though.