Green River Water Is Perfectly Safe

GREEN RIVER — A notice sent out to Green River water customers is causing more concern than is warranted.

Joint Powers Water Board member Al Harris explained that the water in Green River is safe to drink noting the increase in turbidity caused by high spring runoff triggered the public notification.

A run on bottled water ensued and the rumor mill is in high gear.

There is no safety issue. The water is fine, if a bit cloudy, you can drink it, bathe and cook with it.

