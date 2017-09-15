0

Green River Wolves Set Homecoming Week Games & Activities

GREEN RIVER — Join the Green River Wolves for multiple events during Homecoming Week before they take on the Evanston Red Devils on Friday, September 29. Homecoming Week is September 25-30. The theme is “Rollin’ with the Decades.”

Green River High School
Monday, September 25th:

  • Spirit Day: 90’s grunge
  • Wolves Jam, Community Event in The Harley Davidson Parking Lot 7 pm
  • Announce Homecoming Royalty
  • Celebrate WOLVES pride with the community
  • Carnival fun for kids too
Tuesday, September 26th:

  • Spirit Day:  80’s
  • Dodgeball @ 7:00 In the GRHS Gym, (6th grade and up)
  • $30 per team of 6
Wednesday, September 27

  • Spirit Day:  70’s
  • PARADE (Community Floats Welcome)
  • Parade starts at 4 pm
  • We will start behind Lincoln and run down Shoshone and Uinta, and end in the Ace parking lot
  • Bonfire @ 7:30 at GRHS Parking lot
Thursday, September 28th:

  • Spirit Day: 60’s
  • NO ACTIVITY PLANNED
Friday, September 29th: GAME DAY

  • Spirit Day: School Spirit
  • Volleyball Vs Jackson 6 pm
  • The Green River WOLVES vs. Evanston Red Devils
  • WOLVES Arena kick off at 7 pm
Saturday, September 30th: Dance

  • Announce Royalty at the Volleyball Game at 2
  • Dance in the GRHS Commons 8-11 pm
  • Coronation will be held at at 9:30 pm