Green River Wolves Set Homecoming Week Games & Activities

GREEN RIVER — Join the Green River Wolves for multiple events during Homecoming Week before they take on the Evanston Red Devils on Friday, September 29. Homecoming Week is September 25-30. The theme is “Rollin’ with the Decades.”

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:





Monday, September 25th:

Spirit Day: 90’s grunge

Wolves Jam, Community Event in The Harley Davidson Parking Lot 7 pm

Announce Homecoming Royalty

Celebrate WOLVES pride with the community

Carnival fun for kids too

.

Tuesday, September 26th:

Spirit Day: 80’s

Dodgeball @ 7:00 In the GRHS Gym, (6th grade and up)

$30 per team of 6

.

Wednesday, September 27

Spirit Day: 70’s

PARADE (Community Floats Welcome)

Parade starts at 4 pm

We will start behind Lincoln and run down Shoshone and Uinta, and end in the Ace parking lot

Bonfire @ 7:30 at GRHS Parking lot

.

Thursday, September 28th:

Spirit Day: 60’s

NO ACTIVITY PLANNED

.

Friday, September 29th: GAME DAY

Spirit Day: School Spirit

Volleyball Vs Jackson 6 pm

The Green River WOLVES vs. Evanston Red Devils

WOLVES Arena kick off at 7 pm

.

Saturday, September 30th: Dance