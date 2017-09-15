Green River Wolves Set Homecoming Week Games & Activities

GREEN RIVER — Join the Green River Wolves for multiple events during Homecoming Week before they take on the Evanston Red Devils on Friday, September 29. Homecoming Week is September 25-30. The theme is “Rollin’ with the Decades.”
Monday, September 25th:
- Spirit Day: 90’s grunge
- Wolves Jam, Community Event in The Harley Davidson Parking Lot 7 pm
- Announce Homecoming Royalty
- Celebrate WOLVES pride with the community
- Carnival fun for kids too
.
Tuesday, September 26th:
- Spirit Day: 80’s
- Dodgeball @ 7:00 In the GRHS Gym, (6th grade and up)
- $30 per team of 6
.
Wednesday, September 27
- Spirit Day: 70’s
- PARADE (Community Floats Welcome)
- Parade starts at 4 pm
- We will start behind Lincoln and run down Shoshone and Uinta, and end in the Ace parking lot
- Bonfire @ 7:30 at GRHS Parking lot
.
Thursday, September 28th:
- Spirit Day: 60’s
- NO ACTIVITY PLANNED
.
Friday, September 29th: GAME DAY
- Spirit Day: School Spirit
- Volleyball Vs Jackson 6 pm
- The Green River WOLVES vs. Evanston Red Devils
- WOLVES Arena kick off at 7 pm
.
Saturday, September 30th: Dance
- Announce Royalty at the Volleyball Game at 2
- Dance in the GRHS Commons 8-11 pm
- Coronation will be held at at 9:30 pm