Green River Youth Football League Super Bowl Set

GREEN RIVER — After an exciting playoff tournament the Green River Youth Football League Super Bowl is set.

In the first round, the Eagles defeated the Cowboys, and the Broncos defeated the Seahawks.

On the other side of the bracket, there was a very exciting game between the Vikings and the Buccaneers.

After going back and forth in a high-scoring affair, the Vikings came out on top and advanced to the semi-finals against the Bears.

In the first semi-final game, the Bears topped the Vikings 18-0 to advance to the Super Bowl.

In the late game, the Eagles took on the Broncos. These two teams matched up very well with one another, and it proved so in the end.

As the Eagles tried to hold onto their 12-6 lead, the Broncos drove down the field and scored on the last play of regulation as the time clock expired to tie things up at 12-12. The Eagles stopped the extra point to force overtime. The Broncos won the toss and elected to take the ball 2nd. So the Eagles took the ball at the 10-yard line. They punched the ball into the end zone on 2nd down and also converted the 2 point conversion to go up by 8. The Broncos offense moved the ball down to the 2-yard line and on 4th down the Eagles busted through the line to put the game away.

Eagles’ momma Jessica Flores caught the last play on her phone as the Eagles make the stop and advance to the big game.

Now the Eagles will take on the undefeated Bears in the Super Bowl this Saturday, September 30th at the Green River Wolves Stadium.

There is a slew of games scheduled for Super Saturday, and they will start at 1 PM. The Super Bowl game will begin at 5 PM.

Come out and support these boys who are all worked very hard this season.