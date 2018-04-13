Green River’s 2018 Earth Day Event to Inspire

GREEN RIVER, WY — Come join us for an Earth Day celebration on Friday, April 20th at Expedition Island from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The theme for our event is “Make Every Day Earth Day”.

Our Earth Day event is being held to celebrate progress, hope, and innovation through fun and creative public outreach and educational exhibits, presentations, and performances.

Visitors can come to learn about environmental issues and solutions in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere of celebration. We would like to invite you and your family to help us celebrate Wyoming’s environment in 2018.

This year, our event will feature educational booths from the following businesses and organizations:

William H. Smith and Associates

Wild Sage Market – Co-op Start Up

Green River Fire Department

Green River Green Belt Task Force

City of Green River Streets Division

City of Green River Parks and Recreation Department

City of Green River Utilities Division

University of Wyoming Extension Sweetwater County

*Admission to the event is free.