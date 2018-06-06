Green River’s Patrick Marchal Earns Wyoming Boys Soccer Gatorade Player of the Year

GREEN RIVER– According to Wyopreps.com, The Gatorade Company announced that Green River High School’s Patrick Marchal was chosen as its 2017-18 Gatorade Wyoming Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Marchal is the first Green River High School athlete to be chosen as the Gatorade Wyoming Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

This is the 33rd year The Gatorade Company has honored the nation’s best high school athletes with this award.



“The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Marchal as Wyoming’s best high school boys soccer player.”

“The 6-foot, 190-pound senior goalkeeper posted 12 shutouts and a goals-against average of 0.44 this past season, leading the Wolves (16-3-2) to a third-place finish in the 4A class.

The school’s career leader in shutouts (30) and saves (504), Marchal is a two-time First Team All-State selection.

A mentor for freshmen in his school, Marchal has volunteered locally on behalf of blood-donation drives, the Make-a-Wish Foundation and the Green River Parks and Recreation Department.”

The article also adds that Marchal maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout all four years in high school. He is attending Michigan State University in the fall.



Marchal Can Select a National or Local Youth Sports Organization to Receive a $1,000 Grant

According to Wyopreps, Marchal will have the opportunity to select a national or local youth sports organization to receive a $1,000 grant as part of the Gatorade Play It Forward program.

He will also have the opportunity to enter for an additional $10,000 spotlight grant by writing a brief essay explaining why his selected organization deserves additional support. 12 spotlight grants, one for each sport, will be announced throughout the year.

For more information regarding the Gatorade Player of the Year, click here to view Wyopreps.com’s original article.