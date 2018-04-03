Green River’s State Legislature Delegates Host Open House

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wyoming Legislative Delegation consisting of Senator John Hastert, Representative Stan Blake and Representative John Freeman have planned an open house at the Golden Hour Senior Citizen Center on April 5th from 4:00 to 6:00pm.

The Wyoming Legislature 2018 Budget Session began on February 12th to set Wyoming’s budget for the next two years. The session ended on March 15th.

The Open House will allow the citizens of Green River and Sweetwater County to talk individually with their legislators about their concerns. There will be light refreshments served.