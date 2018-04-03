Greene Announces Bid for Mayor

ROCK SPRINGS — Local businessman Ryan Greene has released the following statement
regarding his intent to run for Mayor:
“Rock Springs is an incredible place to live, work and raise a family. And a tremendous
opportunity exists here for new growth and economic development, but in order for that
to happen, we have to be willing to take the lead in determining our own future; it’s not
something anyone else is going to do for us.
Throughout my career in the energy sector, I have learned important lessons about
success and leadership. You have to be willing to listen, learn, work hard, and always
innovate. Those guiding principles have allowed our company to grow from a one-truck
welding operation in the Jonah Field to a company that now employs men and women
in four states. Greene’s Energy Services, Inc provides a variety of services to multiple
industries including oil, gas, and mining. We have chased down new opportunities and
adapted to changes in the market.
Our city should do the same.
That’s why I’m pleased to announce, after many hours of consideration and discussions
with family, friends, and other community leaders, that I am a candidate for Mayor of
Rock Springs in 2018. Over the coming months, I will be knocking on doors, holding
events, and talking with folks about our future and how we can ensure the success and
viability of our community for several generations to come.”
Ryan Greene and his wife Lindsey are lifelong residents of the community. They have
two children, Karsen and Kynlee, who attend public school in Rock Springs. Ryan is the
Operations Director of Greene’s Energy Services, Inc and President of Nest Results,
LLC. He is also the author of “Quality Controlled: Personal Fulfillment Through
Professional Organization”.