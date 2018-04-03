Greene Announces Bid for Mayor

ROCK SPRINGS — Local businessman Ryan Greene has released the following statement

regarding his intent to run for Mayor:

“Rock Springs is an incredible place to live, work and raise a family. And a tremendous

opportunity exists here for new growth and economic development, but in order for that

to happen, we have to be willing to take the lead in determining our own future; it’s not

something anyone else is going to do for us.

Throughout my career in the energy sector, I have learned important lessons about

success and leadership. You have to be willing to listen, learn, work hard, and always

innovate. Those guiding principles have allowed our company to grow from a one-truck

welding operation in the Jonah Field to a company that now employs men and women

in four states. Greene’s Energy Services, Inc provides a variety of services to multiple

industries including oil, gas, and mining. We have chased down new opportunities and

adapted to changes in the market.

Our city should do the same.

That’s why I’m pleased to announce, after many hours of consideration and discussions

with family, friends, and other community leaders, that I am a candidate for Mayor of

Rock Springs in 2018. Over the coming months, I will be knocking on doors, holding

events, and talking with folks about our future and how we can ensure the success and

viability of our community for several generations to come.”

Ryan Greene and his wife Lindsey are lifelong residents of the community. They have

two children, Karsen and Kynlee, who attend public school in Rock Springs. Ryan is the

Operations Director of Greene’s Energy Services, Inc and President of Nest Results,

LLC. He is also the author of “Quality Controlled: Personal Fulfillment Through

Professional Organization”.