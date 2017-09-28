Greene’s Energy Hiring Code Welder

Greene’s Energy Services, a multi-faceted conglomeration of companies built to provide one-stop shopping to the energy, mining, and construction industries, has immediate openings for Code Welders.

Apply in person Today!

Applicants Must

Experience with MIG, SMAW and FCAW is required.

Must pass performance welding test.

To Apply

Please apply in person at 3037 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

No Phone Calls.

