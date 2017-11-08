Greene’s Energy Services Hiring for CDL Class A Driver

Greene’s Energy Services has an immediate opening for a CDL Class A Driver.

Position Description

5 years exp as a CDL driver (oilfield preferred)

Familiarity and experience with winch trucks, boom trucks, and slickbacks

Mainly local work; occasional out of town travel and some overnights possible

Resume with recent MVR required to apply

How to Apply

Fax to 888-801-3132 or email to resumes@greenescorp.com

