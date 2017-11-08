Greene’s Energy Services Hiring for CDL Class A Driver

Greene’s Energy Services has an immediate opening for a CDL Class A Driver.
.
Position Description
- 5 years exp as a CDL driver (oilfield preferred)
- Familiarity and experience with winch trucks, boom trucks, and slickbacks
- Mainly local work; occasional out of town travel and some overnights possible
- Resume with recent MVR required to apply
.
How to Apply
Fax to 888-801-3132 or email to resumes@greenescorp.com
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.