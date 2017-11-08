0

Greene’s Energy Services Hiring for CDL Class A Driver

Greene’s Energy Services has an immediate opening for a CDL Class A Driver.
Position Description

  • 5 years exp as a CDL driver (oilfield preferred)
  • Familiarity and experience with winch trucks, boom trucks, and slickbacks
  • Mainly local work; occasional out of town travel and some overnights possible
  • Resume with recent MVR required to apply
How to Apply

Fax to 888-801-3132 or email to resumes@greenescorp.com

 

