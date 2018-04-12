Greybull High School’s Marty Wrage Named as GRHS Head Football Coach

GREEN RIVER– Greybull High School head football coach Marty Wrage has been named the new head football coach and physical education teacher at Green River High School.

Coach Wrage takes over for Don Maggi who resigned from the head football coaching position at Green River High School in December.

Marty Wrage will be the 27th Head Football Coach in Green River High School history, dating back to 1923.



Wrage Brings a Tremendous Amount of Experience

“I’m pleased to announce that Marty Wrage will be our next Head Football Coach and a

Physical Education Teacher at Green River High School,” Tony Beardsley, Athletic Director – SWCSD2/Green River High School said.



Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Wrage is Excited to Join GRHS and GRHS’ Football Program

“We are extremely excited that Coach Wrage has decided to join us. Marty has done an outstanding job throughout his career and brings a tremendous amount of experience and success as a Football Coach and teacher to our School District.”

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to be a part of such a great football program and an outstanding school system,” Wrage said.

“I was drawn to this position due to the strong

academics and athletics at Green River High School and in Sweetwater County School District #2.”



Marty Wrage – Background and Credentials

Greybull High School and Big Horn County School District #3, Wyoming (2007 to Present)

27-12 Overall Record as Head Football Coach over 4 Years

Football Teams were in the State Playoffs all 4 Years

Football Team played for the State Championship 2 Years ago

Head Football Coach of Wyoming Shrine Bowl this Summer – 2018

Current Physical Education and Health Teacher in Big Horn County School District #3

Ogallala High School and Ogallala Public School District, Nebraska (1995 to 2007)

Head Football Coach, Head Boys’ Basketball Coach, Head Golf Coach

Physical Education and Weight Training Teacher

Chadron State College and Chadron Public Schools, Nebraska (1989 to 1995)