GRFD Volunteers to Help at Sweetwater Speedway

GREEN RIVER– The Green River Fire Department is helping out at the Sweetwater Speedway this year.
The GRFD is volunteering their time, their truck, and their equipment throughout the summer.
Members of the GRFD and the crash rescue truck will be on scene at each race during the season. Sweetwater Speedway racing runs from May through September.
The track will be hosting events on the following dates:
- June 22 & 23
- July 6 & 7
- August 10 & 11
- August 31 & September 1