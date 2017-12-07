GRHS 2017-18 Winter Sports Schedules

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School winter sports have been practicing for two weeks, and they will now kick off their seasons this weekend.
The Wolves and Lady Wolves basketball teams will be playing in Lyman for a tournament on Friday and Saturday, December 8 and 9.
Wolves wrestling is traveling to Evanston for a tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Wolves swimming and diving will be competing at a meet in Gillette on Friday and Saturday as well.
The Wolves indoor track and field season will start in January.
Check out the full GRHS winter sports schedules below.
Green River High School
Boys Basketball
- 12/8- 12/9– at Lyman Tournament
- 12/14-12/16– Flaming Gorge Classic
- 1/4-1/6– at Cheyenne
- 1/12– Cheyenne South
- 1/13– Laramie
- 1/18– at Evanston
- 1/19– at Jackson
- 1/25– at Rock Springs
- 2/2– at Natrona
- 2/3– at Kelly Walsh
- 2/9– Evanston
- 2/10– Jackson
- 2/15– Rock Springs
- 2/23– Natrona
- 2/24– Kelly Walsh
- 3/1-3/3– Regionals at Jackson
- 3/8-3/10– State at Casper
Girls Basketball
- 12/8- 12/9– at Lyman Tournament
- 12/14-12/16– Flaming Gorge Classic
- 1/4-1/6– at Cheyenne (Schedule TBA)
- 1/12– Cheyenne South
- 1/13– Laramie
- 1/18– at Evanston
- 1/19– at Jackson
- 1/25– at Rock Springs
- 2/2– at Natrona
- 2/3– at Kelly Walsh
- 2/9– Evanston
- 2/10– Jackson
- 2/15– Rock Springs
- 2/23– Natrona
- 2/24– Kelly Walsh
- 3/1-3/3– Regionals at Jackson
- 3/8-3/10– State at Casper
Wrestling
- 12/8-12/9– at Evanston
- 12/14– at Rifle, CO
- 12/15-12/16– at Grand Junction, CO
- 1/5-1/6– Green River Invitational
- 1/12-1/13– at Vernal, UT Uintah
- 1/16– at Kelly Walsh
- 1/19-1/20– at Idaho Falls, ID
- 1/26-1/27– at Riverton
- 1/31– Evanston
- 2/1– at Star Valley
- 2/3– Conference Duals at Rock Springs
- 2/8– at Rock Springs
- 2/9– at Jackson
- 2/16-2/17– Regionals at Evanston
- 2/23-2/24– State at Casper
Boys Swimming and Diving
- 12/8– at Gillette
- 12/9– at Gillette
- 12/15– Green River Pre-Invite
- 12/16– Green River Invitational
- 12/21– at Lander
- 12/29– at Laramie
- 12/30– at Laramie
- 1/5– Rock Springs, Lyman, Kemmerer
- 1/6– at Evanston
- 1/12– at Cheyenne Central
- 1/13– at Cheyenne South
- 1/19– at Lyman
- 1/20– Green River Invitational
- 1/26– at Gillette
- 1/27– at Gillette
- 2/2-2/3– Regionals at Kelly Walsh
- 2/8– at Pinedale
- 2/16-2/17– State at Laramie
Indoor Track and Field
- 1/19-1/20– at Ogden, UT Weber State
- 1/26-1/27– at Kearns, UT
- 2/9– at Laramie
- 2/15-2/17– at Pocatello, ID
- 2/23– at Laramie
- 3/2-3/3– State at Gillette