GRHS 2017-18 Winter Sports Schedules

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School winter sports have been practicing for two weeks, and they will now kick off their seasons this weekend.

The Wolves and Lady Wolves basketball teams will be playing in Lyman for a tournament on Friday and Saturday, December 8 and 9.

Wolves wrestling is traveling to Evanston for a tournament on Friday and Saturday.

Wolves swimming and diving will be competing at a meet in Gillette on Friday and Saturday as well.

The Wolves indoor track and field season will start in January.

Check out the full GRHS winter sports schedules below.

Green River High School

Boys Basketball

12/8- 12/9– at Lyman Tournament

12/14-12/16– Flaming Gorge Classic

1/4-1/6– at Cheyenne

1/12– Cheyenne South

1/13– Laramie

1/18– at Evanston

1/19– at Jackson

1/25– at Rock Springs

2/2– at Natrona

2/3– at Kelly Walsh

2/9– Evanston

2/10– Jackson

2/15– Rock Springs

2/23– Natrona

2/24– Kelly Walsh

3/1-3/3– Regionals at Jackson

3/8-3/10– State at Casper

Girls Basketball

12/8- 12/9– at Lyman Tournament

12/14-12/16– Flaming Gorge Classic

1/4-1/6– at Cheyenne (Schedule TBA)

1/12– Cheyenne South

1/13– Laramie

1/18– at Evanston

1/19– at Jackson

1/25– at Rock Springs

2/2– at Natrona

2/3– at Kelly Walsh

2/9– Evanston

2/10– Jackson

2/15– Rock Springs

2/23– Natrona

2/24– Kelly Walsh

3/1-3/3– Regionals at Jackson

3/8-3/10– State at Casper

Wrestling

12/8-12/9– at Evanston

12/14– at Rifle, CO

12/15-12/16– at Grand Junction, CO

1/5-1/6– Green River Invitational

1/12-1/13– at Vernal, UT Uintah

1/16– at Kelly Walsh

1/19-1/20– at Idaho Falls, ID

1/26-1/27– at Riverton

1/31– Evanston

2/1– at Star Valley

2/3– Conference Duals at Rock Springs

2/8– at Rock Springs

2/9– at Jackson

2/16-2/17– Regionals at Evanston

2/23-2/24– State at Casper

Boys Swimming and Diving

12/8– at Gillette

12/9– at Gillette

12/15– Green River Pre-Invite

12/16– Green River Invitational

12/21– at Lander

12/29– at Laramie

12/30– at Laramie

1/5– Rock Springs, Lyman, Kemmerer

1/6– at Evanston

1/12– at Cheyenne Central

1/13– at Cheyenne South

1/19– at Lyman

1/20– Green River Invitational

1/26– at Gillette

1/27– at Gillette

2/2-2/3– Regionals at Kelly Walsh

2/8– at Pinedale

2/16-2/17– State at Laramie

Indoor Track and Field