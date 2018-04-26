GRHS Celebrates Wyoming Pride Day

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School students and staff dressed up in their University of Wyoming apparel to celebrate Wyoming Pride Day today.

The school dressed up in brown and gold in recognition of GRHS social studies teacher Erin Freeman and the We the People Team leaving for Nationals, and for Josh Allen potentially being drafted tonight in the 2018 NFL Draft.

This is the first time since 2003 that GRHS has been invited to the National We the People competition.

Former University of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen is predicted to be the number one pick in tonight’s NFL Draft.