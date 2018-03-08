GRHS Cheer Take First in Non-Stunt at State

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School cheerleading squad competed at the 4A State Spirit competition yesterday in Casper, in which they placed first in 4A Non-Stunt and third in 4A All-Girl Cheer.



The Wolves cheerleaders took first in Non-Stunt with 87.5 points. Cheyenne East followed in second place with 78.5 points.

In the All-Girl category, the Wolves took third with 75.583 points. Cheyenne South won with 83.833 points, and Cheyenne Central took second with 76.167 points.



Green River High School

Last Year

Last year, GRHS tied for first place with Kelly Walsh in 4A Non-Stunt. They also placed second in 4A All-Girl, and took third place in 4A Co-Ed Cheer.

