GRHS Competes at Mountain Man Invitational in Pinedale

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School track and field team competed at the Mountain Man Invitational in Pinedale on Friday, April 27.

The Wolves competed against Pinedale, Rock Springs, Farson-Eden, HEM, Big Piney, and Mountain View.

Check out the results below.



Boy’s Results



Boys 100 Meter Dash

22. Max Orr 13.45

24. Russell Ferrell 13.73

25. Paxton Castillon 14.24

26. Araya Finley 14.33

29. Brody Bell 15.12

Boy’s 200 Meter Dash

24. Russell Ferrell 27.74

26. Max Orr 28.46

27. Araya Finley 28.58

30. Brody Bell 30.98

Boy’s 400 Meter Dash

20. Max Orr 1:02.60

26. Russell Ferrell 1:08.04

29. Logan Johnson 1:12.83

Green River High School

13. Bryson Greymountain 2:27.80

Boy’s 1600 Meter Run

18. Gabe Davis 6:24.75

Boy’s 3200 Meter Run

7. Evin Hansen 14:45.56

Boy’s Long Jump

14. Paxton Castillon 15-07.50

18. Araya Finley 13-10.25

Boy’s Triple Jump

10. Alex Marius 30-03.50

Boy’s High Jump

10. Paxton Castillon 5-02.00

Boy’s Shot Put

14. Tito Mena 33-04.50

19. Jared Westenskow 31-06.75

26. Placido Mena 28-04.00

27. Ty Alcorn 28-03.50

Boy’s Team Scores

1. Big Piney HS 173 .5

2. Rock Springs HS-WY 146

3. Pinedale HS 92 .5

4. Farson HS 87

5. HEM 47

6. Mountain View HS 43

7. Green River HS WY 2



Girl’s Results



Girl’s 100 Meter Dash

13. Patience Bentley 14.63

18. Merika Moffatt 15.83

20. Modesta Rocha 17.14

Girl’s 200 Meter Dash

13. Patience Bentley 31.35

18. Merika Moffatt 33.09

Girl’s 400 Meter Dash

8. Kirsten Knezovich 1:19.20

9. Kamille Fowler 1:23.31

Girl’s 1600 Meter Run

5. Jarin Mandros 7:34.25

6. Emilee Mandros 8:03.71

Girl’s 4×800 Meter Relay

2. Green River HS WY ‘A’ 14:16.94

Girl’s Long Jump

9. Avanell Safford 12-05.00

11. Modesta Rocha 11-09.25

12. Patience Bentley 11-06.00

Girl’s Triple Jump

9. Kirsten Knezovich 28-08.50

Girl’s Shot Put

16. Lauren Lee 24-01.25

17. Cherylann Moritz 22-06.25

18. Modesta Rocha 22-00.00

23. Lupita Ramirez-Galvan 20-09.50

Girl’s Discus

17. Modesta Rocha 63-09.50

19. Lauren Lee 58-09

Girl’s Team Scores

1. Pinedale HS 219

2. Big Piney HS 132

3. Rock Springs HS-WY 80 .5

4. HEM 67

5. Farson HS 41

6. Mountain View HS 30 .5

7. Green River HS WY 16