GRHS Competes at Regional Track & Field Meet in Jackson

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School track and field team competed at the 4A West Regional Track and Field meet in Jackson Hole on Friday and Saturday, May 11 and 12.

Green River competed against the other five teams in the 4A West Conference which include Rock Springs, Jackson, Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, and Evanston.

Both the GRHS girls and boys teams took sixth place. The girls scored 48 team points, while the boys scored 44 points.



Up Next

The Wolves track and field team will travel to Casper this week to run, jump, and throw at the Wyoming High School State Track and Field meet. The meet will kick off on Thursday, May 17 and will wrap up on Saturday, May 19.



Check out the Wolves’ results from the regional meet below.

Girl’s Results



Girl’s 100 Meter Dash

6. Lauren Hoyt 13.66

9. Jacque Vaquera 13.80

14. Emmie Archibald 14.17

Girl’s 200 Meter Dash

13. Emmie Archibald 29.84

Girl’s 400 Meter Dash

14. Kirsten Knezovich 1:10.87

15. Chatney Tirrell 1:12.21

Girl’s 800 Meter Run

18. Ashley Jensen 2:57.55

19. Jarin Mandros 3:04.73

Girl’s 1600 Meter Run

17. Kaisa Arnell 6:18.64

20. Kirsten Knezovich 7:38.63

— Skylee Gomez DQ

Girl’s 3200 Meter Run

8. Kaisa Arnell 12:26.12

16. Jarin Mandros 15:24.47

17. Ashley Jensen 15:39.79

Girl’s 100 Meter Hurdles

1. Mariyah Brady 17.04 10

9. Emmalee Skinner 18.46

Girl’s 300 Meter Hurdles

7. Liberty Ferrell 52.35

15. Emmalee Skinner 57.29

Girl’s 4×100 Meter Relay

1. Green River 1) Mariyah Brady 2) Lauren Hoyt 3) Chatney Tirrell 4) Jacque Vaquera 52.82

Girl’s 4×400 Meter Relay

5. Green River 1) Tayla Boyer 2) Angie MacKinnon 3) Liberty Ferrell 4) Chatney Tirrell 4:36.02

Girl’s 4×800 Meter Relay

5. Green River 1) Tayla Boyer 2) Skylee Gomez 3) Angie MacKinnon 4) Kaisa Arnell 11:11.44

Girl’s 1600 Sprint Medley Relay

6. Green River 1) Lauren Hoyt 2) Jacque Vaquera 3) Liberty Ferrell 4) Tayla Boyer 4:44.72

Girl’s High Jump

1. Erika Wilson 5-02.00

Girl’s Long Jump

8. Mariyah Brady 15-03.00

11. Lauren Hoyt 14-05.75

16. Liberty Ferrell 13-08.00

— Emmie Archibald DQ

Girl’s Triple Jump

12. Kirsten Knezovich 30-10.00

14. Emmalee Skinner 29-11.00

Girl’s Shot Put

14. Cassidy Gomez 29-10.00

15. Alaina Maiers 28-08.50

16. Alexis Martin 28-04.75

Girl’s Discus Throw

13. Kim Peterson 88-10

14. Alaina Maiers 86-05

15. Cassidy Gomez 82-03

Girl’s Team Scores

Kelly Walsh High School 188 Natrona 142 Rock Springs HS-WY 131 Evanston HS 88 Jackson Hole 82 Green River HS WY 48

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Boy’s Results



Boy’s 100 Meter Dash

8. Kyle Cacho 11.43

11. Marcos Molina 11.71

16. Seth White 11.96

22. Tommy Clark 12.53

Boy’s 200 Meter Dash

15. Gavin Heiser 25.08

18. Tommy Clark 26.22

19. Logan Reichl 26.33

Boy’s 400 Meter Dash

7. Kyle Cacho 51.71

18. James King 56.29

21. Gavin Heiser 57.85

22. Logan Reichl 58.16

Boy’s 800 Meter Run

6. Christian Gaytan 2:02.61

10. Brayden Kovick 2:04.60

11. Drew Gibson 2:04.90

17. Miles Moffat 2:08.66

Boy’s 1600 Meter Run

10. Marcos Valerio 4:51.86

13. Christian Gaytan 5:02.47

Boy’s 3200 Meter Run

8. Brayden Kovick 10:26.41

Boy’s 4×100 Meter Relay

5. Green River 1) Isaac Ruiz 2) Gavin Heiser 3) Seth White 4) Marcos Molina 46.10

Boy’s 4×400 Meter Relay

6. Green River 1) Brayden Kovick 2) Christian Gaytan 3) Drew Gibson 4) Miles Moffat 3:41.69

Boy’s 4×800 Meter Relay

4. Green River 1) Brayden Kovick 2) Drew Gibson 3) Christian Gaytan 4) Marcos Valerio 8:29.40

Boy’s 1600 Sprint Medley Relay

4. Green River 1) Seth White 2) Marcos Molina 3) Kyle Cacho 4) Marcos Valerio 3:48.72

Boy’s High Jump

— Isaac Ruiz DQ

— Paxton Castillion DQ

Boy’s Long Jump

6. Kyle Cacho 19-09.00

10. Isaac Ruiz 18-07.00

16. Gavin Heiser 17-07.00

20. James King 15-03.00

Boy’s Triple Jump

9. Isaac Ruiz 39-09.50

16. Paxton Castillion 32-00.00

Boy’s Shot Put

1. Nick Boldt 46-08.25

9. David Martinez 40-02.75

16. Jacob Martinez 38-00.00

20. Justin Rubalcaba 37-03.50

Boy’s Discus Throw

3. David Martinez 133-08

8. Nick Boldt 129-00

9. Jacob Martinez 127-09

22. Justin Rubalcaba 95-09

Boy’s Team Scores