GRHS Competes at Wyoming Track & Field Classic

GREEN RIVER– Members of the Green River High School track and field team were invited to compete at the Wyoming Track and Field Classic in Casper on Friday, April 27.

The top 8 athletes in the 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 400 meter dash, and the hurdle races, and the top 10 athletes in the other event are invited to compete at the Classic, across all classes.

No relay teams are invited to participate.

Green River’s Mariyah Brady, Ericka Wilson, Natasha Young, Kyle Cacho, Marcos Valerio, Christian Gayton, Brayden Kovick, and Nick Boldt were invited to compete in various events.



The GRHS girl’s team took 18th place overall with 13 points. The GRHS boy’s team took 13th place with 18 points.

Check out GRHS’ results from the Classic below.



GRHS Results



Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

7. Brady, Mariyah 16.47

Girls High Jump

2. Wilson, Ericka 5-02.00

Girl’s Discus Throw

6. Young, Natasha 111-03

Boy’s 400 Meter Dash

8. Cacho, Kyle 52.07

Boy’s 1600 Meter Run

5. Valerio, Marcos 4:40.54

7. Gaytan, Christian 4:51.38

Boy’s 3200 Meter Run

7. Kovick, Brayden 10:38.65

Boy’s Long Jump

8. Cacho, Kyle 20-06.50

Boy’s Shot Put

4. Boldt, Nick 47-01.00

Boy’s Discus Throw