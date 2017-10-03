GRHS Cross Country Results from Park City Meet

GREEN RIVER– The Green River Wolves cross country team competed at the Park City Invitational Cross Country Meet last Friday, September 29.

Green River High School

The meet had a morning race and an afternoon race. The morning race consisted of 16 boys teams and 14 girls teams. The afternoon race consisted of 20 boys teams and 17 girls teams. The Wolves ran the morning race.

The Green River varsity boys placed 10th out of 16 teams at the meet.

The Green River varsity girls placed 13th out of 14 teams.

Upcoming Race

The Wolves will compete in Rock Springs this Friday, October 6, which will be their last race before Regional Cross Country. The Rock Springs meet will be at the White Mountain Golf Course. The girls will race at 4 pm, and the boys will race at 4:45 pm.

The Regional meet will be in Jackson Hole on Friday, October 13.