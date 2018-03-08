GRHS Dance Team Brings Home Trophy from State Spirit

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School dance team brought home a trophy from the 2018 State Spirit competition in Casper yesterday, finishing third in the 4A Hip-Hop category. The girls also took fourth in 4A Jazz.



Green River High School

The dance team took third place in 4A Hip-Hop with 84.333 points. Kelly Walsh took first with 91 points, and Rock Springs took second with 86.333 points.

The GRHS dance team also took fourth in 4A Jazz with 84.167 points.