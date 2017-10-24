GRHS Dance Team’s Seniors Recognized

GREEN RIVER- The Green River High School dance team’s Senior dancers were recognized, along with their parents, during the Senior Night halftime presentation at the GRHS football game against Star Valley on Friday, October 20.

The dance team also performed during halftime, in which they dedicated their performance to their coach Debi Kovick, who couldn’t be there due to her battle with breast cancer.

Green River High School

Senior Dancers



Faith Frey



Eilish Grant



Kristen Morris