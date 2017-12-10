GRHS and FEHS Basketball Open Seasons at Bridger Valley Tournament

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Green River High School and Farson-Eden High School opened their basketball seasons up this weekend in Lyman and Mountain View at the Bridger Valley Tournament. The tournament ran from Friday, December 8, through Saturday, December 9.
GRHS Boys
The GRHS boys basketball team placed first at the tournament, beating the No. 1 ranked 2A team Wind River in the final.
Friday, December 8
- 4A GRHS 86 2A Kemmerer 24
Saturday, December 9
- 4A GRHS 60 3A Mountain View 42
- 4A GRHS 82 2A Wind River 43
GRHS Girls
The GRHS girls basketball team placed second, dropping its final game to Lyman.
Friday, December 8
- 4A GRHS 57 2A Kemmerer 17
Saturday, December 9
- 4A GRHS 53 2A Mountain View 45
- 3A Lyman 63 4A GRHS 51
FEHS Boys
The Pronghorns boys basketball team finished in 6th place at the tournament.
Friday, December 8
- 2A Wind River 72 1A Farson-Eden 63
Saturday, December 9
- 1A Farson-Eden 55 3A Lyman 51
- 1A Cokeville 59 1A Farson-Eden 53
FEHS Girls
The FEHS girls basketball team placed 6th at the tournament.
Friday, December 8
- 2A Mountain View 56 1A Farson-Eden 28
Saturday, December 9
- 1A Farson-Eden 71 2A Kemmerer 28
- 2A Big Piney 48 1A Farson-Eden 45 OT