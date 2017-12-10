0

GRHS and FEHS Basketball Open Seasons at Bridger Valley Tournament

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Green River High School and Farson-Eden High School opened their basketball seasons up this weekend in Lyman and Mountain View at the Bridger Valley Tournament. The tournament ran from Friday, December 8, through Saturday, December 9.

GRHS Boys

The GRHS boys basketball team placed first at the tournament, beating the No. 1 ranked 2A team Wind River in the final.

Friday, December 8

  • 4A GRHS 86  2A Kemmerer 24

Saturday, December 9

  • 4A GRHS 60  3A Mountain View 42
  • 4A GRHS 82  2A Wind River 43

Green River High School
GRHS Girls

The GRHS girls basketball team placed second, dropping its final game to Lyman.

Friday, December 8

  • 4A GRHS 57  2A Kemmerer 17

Saturday, December 9

  • 4A GRHS 53  2A Mountain View 45
  • 3A Lyman 63  4A GRHS 51


FEHS Boys

The Pronghorns boys basketball team finished in 6th place at the tournament.

Friday, December 8

  • 2A Wind River 72  1A Farson-Eden 63

Saturday, December 9

  • 1A Farson-Eden 55  3A Lyman 51
  • 1A Cokeville 59  1A Farson-Eden 53


FEHS Girls

The FEHS girls basketball team placed 6th at the tournament.

Friday, December 8

  • 2A Mountain View 56  1A Farson-Eden 28

Saturday, December 9

  • 1A Farson-Eden 71  2A Kemmerer 28
  • 2A Big Piney 48  1A Farson-Eden 45 OT

 

