GRHS and FEHS Basketball Open Seasons at Bridger Valley Tournament

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Green River High School and Farson-Eden High School opened their basketball seasons up this weekend in Lyman and Mountain View at the Bridger Valley Tournament. The tournament ran from Friday, December 8, through Saturday, December 9.



GRHS Boys

The GRHS boys basketball team placed first at the tournament, beating the No. 1 ranked 2A team Wind River in the final.

Friday, December 8

4A GRHS 86 2A Kemmerer 24

Saturday, December 9

4A GRHS 60 3A Mountain View 42

4A GRHS 82 2A Wind River 43

Green River High School

GRHS Girls

The GRHS girls basketball team placed second, dropping its final game to Lyman.

Friday, December 8

4A GRHS 57 2A Kemmerer 17

Saturday, December 9

4A GRHS 53 2A Mountain View 45

3A Lyman 63 4A GRHS 51

FEHS Boys

The Pronghorns boys basketball team finished in 6th place at the tournament.

Friday, December 8

2A Wind River 72 1A Farson-Eden 63

Saturday, December 9

1A Farson-Eden 55 3A Lyman 51

1A Cokeville 59 1A Farson-Eden 53

FEHS Girls

The FEHS girls basketball team placed 6th at the tournament.

Friday, December 8

2A Mountain View 56 1A Farson-Eden 28

Saturday, December 9