GRHS Football Player Among Scholar Athlete Honorees

LARAMIE– Sixteen Scholar Athletes from across the state of Wyoming and the University of Wyoming were honored Saturday night by the Wyoming Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.

Each of the honorees received a scholarship and a plaque, and for only the second time in the chapter’s 24 year-long history, two athletes were named as the state’s Top Scholar Athlete. The honor went to Dawson Butts of Upton and Cameron Quigley of Newcastle.

Both athletes have a Grade Point Average of 4.0, both rank at the top of their respective high school classes, and both had great football careers.



Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

About Butts and Quigley

Butts rushed for 1,243 yards in 2017 or 124.3 yards per game. He scored nine rushing touchdowns and 14 all-purpose TDs along with 16 solo tackles, 28 assisted tackles and 4 interceptions.

Quigley starred at quarterback and for his career he rushed for 1,869 yards and 19 touchdowns. Additionally, he passed for 1,995 yards and 12 TDs, he returned kicks for 1,198 yards and four TDs. Both were All Conference and All State.



Others Who Were Honored

Also honored at the banquet were the Keith and Joyce Bloom Courage Award honorees Kaiden Burk of Wind River High School at Pavillion and Kaden Malm of Southeast High School at Yoder plus Perseverance Award honoree Clayton Auzqui of Buffalo High School.

The Courage Award is a special award presented to scholar-athletes who have shown unusual courage in overcoming a physical or mental disability or adversity to become valuable and inspiration members of their respective team.

Similarly, the Perseverance award is awarded to a scholar-athlete who has shown uncommon motivation and persistence to overcome illness or injury and become a valuable and inspirational member of their team.



About the Banquet

The banquet was held at UW’s Marion H. Rochelle Gateway Center with nearly 300 guests in attendance.

Keynote speakers were Wyoming Cowboys Defensive Line Coach Pete Kaligis and coach Don Julian of Sheridan, who announced his retirement from high school football after winning 9 state championships in 20 years at two schools, Riverton and Sheridan.



Special Award winners included:

Greatest UW Football Fan: Warren Benson of Laramie and Tom and Jill Bramlet of Wheatland

Greatest High School Football Fan: Stan Thompson of Cokeville

Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football: Trish Williams of Casper and David Anderson of Lingle

Ox Zellner Football Official Career Achievement Award: Joe Doak of Thermopolis and Joe White of Lovell

Football Coach Career Achievement Award: Jeff Barnett of Douglas, Pat O’Connor of Torrington and Bruce Keith of Montrose, Colorado (formerly of Wyoming)

Finalists for the Scholar-Athlete Award included:

JD Corson – 1A 6-Man Back from Little Snake River High School

Mark Largent – 1A 6-Man Back from Kaycee High School

Wyatt Fornstrom – 1A Lineman from Pine Bluffs High School

Hezekiah Sexson – 2A Lineman from Glenrock High School

Jake Wamboldt– 3A Lineman from Torrington High School

Chance Hofer – 3A Back from Green River High School

Blayne Baker – 4A Lineman from Sheridan High School

Kyle Custis – 4A Back from Sheridan High School

Brett Brenton – 4A Back from Casper Natrona High School

Dalton Fields – Lineman from the University of Wyoming

Drew Van Maanen – Back from the University of Wyoming

A total of $20,400 in scholarships was awarded Saturday. In the 24-year history of the club a total of $349,950 in scholarships have been awarded.