GRHS Football Player Signs Letter of Intent to Play at Bethany College

GREEN RIVER– Yesterday afternoon, Green River High School senior student-athlete Candon Croft signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas, in the fall of 2018.

“Candon is a natural football player,” former GRHS head football coach Don Maggi said. “He’s been one of those standout players in this community ever since he was in peewee football.”

Sweetwater County School District #2 Athletic Director Tony Beardsley and Coach Maggi said that Croft is a tough and hardworking athlete.



Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

“He’s been a three-year starter for us here at the high school. He’s committed to the weight room, he’s a good teammate,” Maggi said.

Maggi added that as a running back and a linebacker, Croft brought a lot of success to the Wolves football program.

“He’s a real physical kid, and a big part of our program’s success the last couple of years. I’m really excited for him,” Maggi said.

Croft said he hopes to bring, “hard work, talent, and just a good presence of mind,” to Bethany’s football program.



