GRHS Football Standout Signs Letter of Intent to Play at UW

GREEN RIVER– Green River High School student-athlete Chance Hofer signed his National Letter of Intent today to play football at the University of Wyoming as a walk-on.



“All I’ve Ever Wanted Was a Chance”

Hofer visited several colleges, but when the University of Wyoming offered him a chance to walk-on, he jumped on the opportunity. A life-long Cowboys fan, Hofer said it is “very exciting” to have the chance to play there.

UW told him they could not offer him a spot on the team, but he can have a try-out.

“I thought to myself, all I’ve ever wanted was a chance, so I’m taking a chance on myself and I’m just going to try and see what happens,” Hofer said.



The process of looking at schools was stressful for Hofer because of the uncertainty of his future.

“I’ve always wanted to go play collegiate level football, and I didn’t know if I’d get the opportunity to, so it was nerve wracking,” he said.

Accolades and Honors

Former GRHS head football coach Don Maggi said that Hofer has accomplished quite a lot throughout his high school career.

“He plays as hard as he can, he’s intelligent, he’s a leader, he’s got talent,” Maggi said. “He’s been recognized with just about every accolade that you can get as a Wyoming high school football player.”

Hofer was one of the recipients of the National Football Association’s Scholar Athlete Award, was chosen to play in the Wyoming Shrine Bowl, was named on the Super 25 list, and received All-State and All-Conference honors.







Representing GRHS on the Field and in the Classroom

Hofer was one of the football players honored for the Scholar Athlete Award, because he not only excels on the field, but in the classroom as well.

“He’s really represented our football program and our school well on the field, but the other part of that is he’s a heck of a student,” Maggi said.

Much of Hofer’s decision of where to go to college at was based on his desire to major in engineering.

“He’s a very talented player, and there’s some schools that would love to have a shot at him, but you’ve got to have an engineering program to get him,” Maggi said.



Keeping an Open Mind

Hofer will spend the summer leading up to football season working on all of his skills so he can show up to tryouts well-rounded and prepared. Though his ultimate goal is to play quarterback for UW, he knows that the coaching staff will put him where they see fit.

“I’m going to go in with an open mindset and see where they put me and try to learn and take every opportunity I can get,” Hofer said.

Maggi said that Hofer has the work ethic, intelligence, and understanding of the game to be successful as a Cowboy in whichever position he ends up in.