GRHS Football All-State and All-Conference Players

GREEN RIVER– The votes for All-State and All-Conference honors are in, and six Green River High School football players received All-State and eight Wolves received All-Conference honors. Senior Chance Hofer also earned himself 3A West Offensive Player of the Year.
All-State Players
- Chance Hofer- Quarterback
- Candon Croft- Running Back
- Devin Love- Wide Receiver
- Chance Anderson- Line Backer
- Cole White- Defensive Back
- Anthony Mitchell- At-Large
3A West Offensive Player of the Year
In addition to his All-Conference honor, Chance Hofer also received the honor of 3A West Offensive Player of the Year.
All-Conference Players
The following football players received 3A West All-Conference honors:
- Chance Hofer – Quarterback
- Candon Croft – Running Back
- Devin Love – Wide Reciever
- Gavin Heiser – Wide Reciever
- Dakota Wingard – Defensive Lineman
- Chance Anderson – Linebacker
- Cole White – Defensive Back
- Anthony Mitchell – At-Large
Wolves’ 2017 Season
The Wolves started the season with a four-game winning streak until they dropped their week five game against the Evanston Red Devils. They then went on to dominate against Powell and Jackson Hole. They lost their final regular season game to the undefeated Star Valley.
GRHS went into the playoffs as the number two seed, giving them home field for their first playoff game against Douglas. After beating Douglas 28-7, they played Torrington on the road for the semi-finals, however their season ended there.
Regular Season Play
9/1- Green River 42, Lander 6
9/8- Green River 56, Riverton 21
9/15- Green River 40, Worland 13
9/22- Green River 21, Cody 13
9/29- Evanston 27, Green River 24
10/6- Green River 26, Powell 7
10/13- Green River 62, Jackson 44
10/20- Star Valley 21, Green River 0
Playoff Games
10/27- Green River 28, Douglas 7
11/3- Torrington 17, Green River 13
Green River High School
