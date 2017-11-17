GRHS Football All-State and All-Conference Players

GREEN RIVER– The votes for All-State and All-Conference honors are in, and six Green River High School football players received All-State and eight Wolves received All-Conference honors. Senior Chance Hofer also earned himself 3A West Offensive Player of the Year.

All-State Players

Chance Hofer- Quarterback

Candon Croft- Running Back

Devin Love- Wide Receiver

Chance Anderson- Line Backer

Cole White- Defensive Back

Anthony Mitchell- At-Large

3A West Offensive Player of the Year

In addition to his All-Conference honor, Chance Hofer also received the honor of 3A West Offensive Player of the Year.

All-Conference Players

The following football players received 3A West All-Conference honors:

Chance Hofer – Quarterback

Candon Croft – Running Back

Devin Love – Wide Reciever

Gavin Heiser – Wide Reciever

Dakota Wingard – Defensive Lineman

Chance Anderson – Linebacker

Cole White – Defensive Back

Anthony Mitchell – At-Large

Wolves’ 2017 Season

The Wolves started the season with a four-game winning streak until they dropped their week five game against the Evanston Red Devils. They then went on to dominate against Powell and Jackson Hole. They lost their final regular season game to the undefeated Star Valley.

GRHS went into the playoffs as the number two seed, giving them home field for their first playoff game against Douglas. After beating Douglas 28-7, they played Torrington on the road for the semi-finals, however their season ended there.

Regular Season Play

9/1- Green River 42, Lander 6

9/8- Green River 56, Riverton 21

9/15- Green River 40, Worland 13

9/22- Green River 21, Cody 13

9/29- Evanston 27, Green River 24

10/6- Green River 26, Powell 7

10/13- Green River 62, Jackson 44

10/20- Star Valley 21, Green River 0

Playoff Games

10/27- Green River 28, Douglas 7

11/3- Torrington 17, Green River 13

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors: