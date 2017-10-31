GRHS Football Will Travel to Torrington for Semi-Finals

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School Wolves will play their semi-final playoff game on the road against the Torrington Trailblazers this Friday, November 3, at 7 pm.

Green River High School

Wolves Have 7-2 Record, Trailblazers 8-1

The Wolves will head into the game with a 7-2 record. They are coming off of a win against the Douglas Bearcats last week, in which they won 28-7.

The Trailblazers are going into the game with a 8-1 record. They beat the Worland Warriors last week 46-21.



GR Beat Torrington Twice Last Season

Green River was seeded as the number two team for the West Conference, and Torrington went into the playoffs as the number two seed for the East.

Last season, the Wolves won against Torrington once in regular season play, and once in the quarter-finals of the playoffs.



Winner Qualifies for State

The winner of this game will play in the state championships against the winner of the Star Valley and Cody semi-final game. The 3A State Championship game will be in Laramie on Friday, November 11, at 3 pm.