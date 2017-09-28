GRHS Gets Ready for Friday Night Game with Pep Rally

GREEN RIVER—Green River High School has been celebrating Homecoming week with daily activities, and today they had their pep rally to spark some school spirit before the sporting events on Friday, September 29.

The assembly was filled with activities, school spirit awards, and a dance that the cheer squad and dance team performed together.

The pep assembly also included a speech from head football coach, Don Maggi. He said he hopes to see a big crowd at the football game Friday night, as it is a rivalry game against the Evanston Red Devils.

Vice Principle Joe Hamel announced the winners of the school spirit awards for the students who showed the most spirit throughout the week, the male and female teachers who showed the most spirit, and the top three Homecoming floats. Hamel gave each of the winners a certificate.

School Spirit Award Winners

Girl Spirit- Aaliyah Brady

Boy Spirit- Raymond Garcia

Male Teacher Spirit- Bradlee Skinner

Female Teacher Spirit – Margo King

1st Place Float- Junior Class

2nd Place Float- Future Farmers of America

3rd Place Float- Senior Class

Pep Assembly Activities

The Homecoming Royalty played a game of musical chairs, in which Dakota Wingard won. Homecoming Royalty was announced Monday night at the Wolves Jam.

The Homecoming Royalty are:

King and Queen- Atlin Johnson and Chezney Mamalis

1st Runner Ups- Aaron Allred and Jesse Lauze

2nd Runner Ups- Dakota Wingard and Harlee Zimmerman

3rd Runner Ups- Cole White and Andri Dewey

4th Runner Ups- Chance Anderson and Bethany Haworth.

The next activity included two students from each class who were chosen to play a game where they had to listen to a song and try to be the first to name the song and the decade it came out in. This game followed their “Rolling Through the Decades” Homecoming theme. The senior class won this game.

The final game involved the Senior football players painting pictures of football related objects, like goalposts or footballs, using a paintbrush held in their mouths.

Friday, September 28 Homecoming Sporting Events

GRHS Wolves football will play the Evanston Red Devils at 7 pm at Wolves Stadium

GRHS Lady Wolves volleyball will play the Jackson Hole Broncs at 5 pm at the Lincoln Middle School gymnasium.

GRHS Lady Wolves Swimming and Diving will compete against the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds and the Cheyenne Central Indians at 2 pm at the GRHS Aquatic Center.