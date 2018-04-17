GRHS Girls Soccer Drops Tough Game to Jackson, 5-1 [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School girls soccer team dropped its game against the Jackson Lady Broncs this evening, 5-1, at home.

The Lady Wolves fall to 1-3-1 in conference play and 4-7 overall.

The Lady Broncs move to 3-2 in conference play and 5-3-1 overall.



Check out some photos of the game below.

Up Next

The Lady Wolves will take on the Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers on Saturday at home. The game will kick off at 10 am at Wolves Stadium.