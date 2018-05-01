GRHS Girls Soccer Will Be Freezin’ for a Reason at the Annual Pack Plunge

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School girls soccer team will be Freezin’ for a Reason this Thursday, May 3, at 5:30 pm at Expedition Island, to help raise money for Hunter Haselhun, who fell gravely ill earlier this year.

Haselhun had to be air lifted to Salt Lake City, Utah, where he remained in PICU for approximately two weeks.

Haselhun’s mom Tina Rodriguez has been a part of the GRHS Lady Wolves’ soccer program since she was a player. She is now a volunteer member of the coaching staff.

All donations will go toward Haselhun’s hospitalization costs.



Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

To help raise money, the Lady Wolves soccer team will be participating in its annual Pack Plunge at Expedition Island, and each girl will be taking donations to determine how long they stay in the water. The more people donate to a single player, the longer that athlete stays in the water.



Donations Determine How Long They Plunge

$20- 10 seconds in the river

$40- 20 seconds in the river

$60- 30 seconds in the river

$80- 40 seconds in the river

$100- 50 seconds in the river

To make a donation, people can email Sarah Hymas at wshymas@msn.com, or call her at 307-871-8582, or contact any Lady Wolves soccer player.

Checks should be made out to Hunter Haselhun Fundraiser.