GRHS Girls Swim Season is Complete with All-State and All-Conference Honors, and School Records

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School girls swimming team has wrapped up their season with several of the swimmers receiving All-State and All-Conference honors, as well as with some new school records.



How All-State is Decided

For swimming and diving, All-State honors are not voted on, but are rather given to the athletes based on where they placed at the state meet. Similarly, All-Conference is decided by where the swimmers place at the conference meets.

The Wyoming High School Activities Association gives All-State awards to the first place individual finisher at the state meet in each event, and the first place relay team.

All-State awards are also given by the Wyoming Swimming and Diving Coaches Association for the top three individual and relay finishers at state.

The girls are each award certificates for their All-State honors.



GRHS All-State Swimmers



Avery Otto

WHSAA All-100 Yard Butterfly (First Place)

Wyoming Swimming and Diving Coaches Association- 50 Yard Freestyle (Third Place), 200 Yard Medley Relay (Third Place), 100 Yard Butterfly (First Place)



Ashley Jensen

Wyoming Swimming and Diving Coaches Association- 200 Yard Medley Relay (Third Place)



Jesse Lauze

Wyoming Swimming and Diving Coaches Association- 200 Yard Medley Relay (Third Place)



Lauren Jensen

Wyoming Swimming and Diving Coaches Association- 100 Yard Backstroke (Third Place), 200 Yard Medley Relay (Third Place)

All-Conference Swimmers

Avery Otto – 200 Yard Medley Relay, 400 Yard Freestyle Relay, 50 Yard Freestyle, 100 Yard Backstroke

Ashley Jensen -200 Yard Medley Relay, 200 Yard Freestyle Relay, 50 Yard Freestyle, 100 Yard Fly

Lauren Jensen – 200 Yard Medley Relay, 400 Yard Freestyle Relay, 200 IM, 100 Back

Jesse Lauze – 200 Yard Medley Relay, 100 Yard Breaststroke

Lauren Lee – 200 Yard Freestyle, 200 Yard Freestyle Relay, 500 Yard Freestyle, 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

Sydni Sanders – 200 Yard Freestyle, 100 Yard Freestyle, 200 Yard Freestyle Relay, 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

Alexa Lauze – 500 Yard Freestyle

Kaycee Olsen – 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Selena Souza – 200 Yard Medley Relay

School Record Breakers

The following girls broke school records this year in these events:

200 Yard Medley Relay- Ashely Jensen, Jesse Lauze, Avery Otto, Lauren Jensen

200 Yard Freestyle Relay- Lauren Lee, Sydni Sanders, Ashley Jensen, Avery Otto

400 Yard Free Relay- Sydni Sanders, Lauren Jensen, Lauren Lee, Ashley Jensen

100 Yard Butterfly- Avery Otto

200 Yard Individual Medley- Lauren Jensen

100 Yard Backstroke- Lauren Jensen

Coach Seiloff: Seniors Brought Leadership

“It is going to be hard to lose our senior girls. They have brought a lot of talent and leadership to our team,” GRHS head swim coach Colleen Seiloff said. She added that she is not sure the seniors can be replace, but she looks forward to seeing what they are going to do in the future.



Avery Otto and Jesse Lauze

Avery Otto just signed a letter of intent to swim at the University of Wyoming on Thursday, November 16. Jesse Lauze will be attending college to study to become a doctor.



Ashley and Lauren Jensen

“The Jensen girls will continue to bring great leadership to our team,” Coach Seiloff said.

She added that the Jensens are great leaders, have awesome work ethic, and lead by example, as well as work hard. never late for practice.

“They never miss practice or come in late. They are going to help us continue moving this team forward. I know the team is looking forward to what they can do next year,” Seiloff said.



The GRHS Swim Team

“These girls do not just show up for three months and swim. During the season we do two-a-days all season, swim, lift weights, and dry land,” Seiloff said. “They workout, close to 4 hours a day in season and they work hard outside of season too.”

During the off season, most of the girls swim with the USA Swim Program.

“Our high school program is improving because our club program and our school programs are working together to help our athletes be more competitive within the state and it is starting to work,” Seiloff said, adding that she is, “so proud of what these girls do inside and outside the season.”



This Season in Review

“Our goal this year was to be third place. We came up a little short of that goal but we accomplished so much more,” Coach Seiloff said. “I am very proud of their accomplishments and I know that they are going to continue to get even better.”

Though the girls did not place as high as they wanted to at state, they did finish in fifth. The GRHS girls swim team also won the 4A West Conference, making them Conference Champions.

“We were in the mix of things throughout the state meet and it was fun,” Seiloff said. She added that she and the team can’t wait to get back to the state meet next year.

“We told the girls go out and celebrate your hard work and they did,” Seiloff said.