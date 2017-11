GRHS Girls Swimming Takes Fifth at State

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School girls swimming team competed at the State Championship Meet in Gillette on Friday and Saturday, November 3 and 4, in which they placed fifth as a team.

Green River High School

State Results

200 Yard Medley Relay

Green River: 3rd place- 1:50.88 1) Lauren Jensen FR 2) Jesse Lauze SR 3) Avery Otto SR 4) Ashley Jensen JR

200 Yard Freestyle

Sydni Sanders SO: 5th place- 2:02.41

Lauren Lee FR: 8th place- 2:04.05

200 Yard Individual Medley

Lauren Jensen FR: 6th place- 2:16.45

50 Yard Freestyle

Avery Otto SR: 3rd place- 25.03

100 Yard Butterfly

Avery Otto SR: 1st place- 57.86

Ashley Jensen JR: 6th place- 1:03.21

100 Yard Freestyle

Sydni Sanders SO: 7th place- 56.09

500 Yard Freestyle

Lauren Lee FR: 6th place- 5:31.29

Alexa Lauze FR: 9th place- 5:35.33

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Green River: 5th place- 1:42.15 1) Avery Otto SR 2) Ashley Jensen JR 3) Lauren Lee FR 4) Sydni Sanders SO

100 Yard Backstroke

Lauren Jensen FR: 3rd place- 59:48

100 Yard Breaststroke

Jesse Lauze SR: 10th place- 1:13.53

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

Green River: 5th place- 3:51.45 1) Lauren Jensen FR 2) Lauren Lee FR 3) Ashley Jensen JR 4) Sydni Sanders SO

Team Scores

1. Laramie High School- 258

2. Sheridan High School- 248

3. Cheyenne Central High School- 176

4. Thunder Basin High School- 167

5. Green River High School- 160

6. Campbell County High School- 98

7. Jackson Hole High School- 65

8. Cheyenne East High School- 53

8. Kelly Walsh High School- 53

10. Rock Springs High School- 43

11. Cheyenne South High School- 36

12. Evanston High School- 24

13. Natrona County High School- 12