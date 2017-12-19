GRHS Head Football Coach Resigns

GREEEN RIVER– It was announced today in a press release sent out by Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Athletic Director Tony Beardsley that Green River High School head football coach Don Maggi has made the decision to resign as head coach.

He announced his decision to the school district yesterday, December 18.

Best Decision for His Family

Maggi made the difficult decision to step down following 21 years of coaching football. He said this decision was tough to make but is what is best for him and his family.

In the press release, Maggi said, “Coaching Football is a year round job and I have asked my wife and children to make sacrifices with our family time and schedule. A large part of their lives has revolved around my coaching duties and related commitments. It is time for me to give my full attention to my family”



Maggi Steps Down After 7 Years at GRHS

Maggi has been head coach at GRHS for seven years, which is the third longest tenure for a GRHS head football coach, according to the press release. While coaching at GRHS, Maggi has led his teams to five State Semi-Final games.

In 2015, the Wolves played for the State Championship, and GRHS won a share of the Wyoming 3A West Conference Title in 2016.

“It has been an honor and pleasure to serve as head coach of the Green River Wolves. I am proud of our accomplishments on the field and in the development of young men. The support from the administration has been appreciated and I am thankful for the opportunity. I wish nothing but the best for the program in the future,” Maggi said in the press release.



Maggi Will Continue Teaching at GRHS

Though Maggi is stepping down as coach, he will remain at GRHS for now, where he is a History teacher.

“Coach Maggi has been, and will continue to be, an outstanding asset to Green River High School and the Sweetwater County School District #2. Don has been a tremendous leader for our football program as well as for the students he serves in his classroom,” Beardsley said in the press release.

“I’m happy that Coach Maggi has decided to remain at Green River High School as a teacher. It will most certainly be a difficult task trying to find his replacement as the Head Football Coach. I wish Don the best in all that he does and I thank him for his outstanding service to our District,” Beardsley continued.

The school district will start its search for a new GRHS head football coach in January 2018.