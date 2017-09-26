GRHS Homecoming Royalty Announced, Fall Sports Rally at Wolves Jam

GREEN RIVER– Green River High School kicked-off their Homecoming Week celebrations with their Wolves Jam in the Harley Davidson parking lot Monday night, September 25.

Homecoming Royalty

Chezney Mamalis and Atlin Johnson were crowned Homecoming Queen and King.

Girls

Queen: Chezney Mamalis

1st Runner Up: Jesse Lauze

2nd Runner Up: Harlee Zimmerman

3rd Runner Up: Andri Dewey

4th Runner Up: Bethany Haworth

Boys

King: Atlin Johnson

1st Runner Up: Aaron Allred

2nd Runner Up: Dakota Wingard

3rd Runner Up: Cole White

4th Runner Up: Chance Anderson

Wolves Jam Carnival

The Wolves Jam included a carnival, in which each high school class ran their own activities for kids from the community to enjoy. Some of the activities included face painting, a bean bag toss, and throwing rings around glass bottles.

GRHS Sports and Activities

Each of the Fall sports and activity teams spoke to their classmates and the community about their seasons and what games and meets they had coming up. Golf and tennis have both finished their 2017 seasons, so they spoke about their season and state successes.

Swimming, cheer, dance, volleyball, and football spoke about their seasons so far and their upcoming competitions.

The volleyball and football teams encouraged the community to come support them at their games on Friday, September 29.

Lady Wolves Volleyball will play against the Jackson Hole Broncs starting at 4 pm, and varsity at 6 pm, at the Lincoln Middle School gymnasium.

Wolves Football will battle the Evanston Red Devils at 7 pm at Wolves Stadium.

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:





Homecoming Week activities will continue through Saturday, September 30.