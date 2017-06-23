GRHS Hosts Future Inspirations Activity Workshops & Fundraiser June 25

GREEN RIVER — As part of the Flaming Gorge Days celebrations, Green River High School is hosting Green River Future Inspirations on Sunday, June 25 from 9 am – 4 pm.

The event is a day of extracurricular activities where coaches and high school students will host workshops for football, drama, volleyball, Future Farmers of America, track & field, dance, soccer, cross country, speech & debate, swimming & diving, cheerleading, and many more. Kids attending the swimming events are asked to bring a bathing suit and a towel.

Future Inspirations invites kids of all ages K-12 to experience these extracurricular activities and have a chance to be mentored in them. Cost for participants is $25 for the day (includes a t-shirt) or $5 per activity.

There is also a major raffle for a Jay Flight SLX 154 BH Jayco Trailer, donated by First Choice Ford. Tickets are $50 and the drawing will take place June 25 at 5 pm. Students will be selling tickets at Flaming Gorge Days. You don’t need to be present to win.

Future Inspirations is a fundraiser meant to fund all the K-12 activities and 5-6th grade intramural activities with one fundraiser. This fundraiser is important because school activities have seen cuts in funding with the tight budget.

The fundraiser also raises money will help families who may not be able to afford fees to participate in school sponsored activities.

Questions can be directed to Ruth DeWick, Activities Department Executive Assistant, at 307-872-4752.