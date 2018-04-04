GRHS Hosts Southwest Boys Soccer Invite

GREEN RIVER– The 2018 Todd Malonek Southwest Invitational will take place this Friday and Saturday in Green River.

Teams participating in the invitational are Green River, Rock Springs, Star Valley, Lander, Pinedale, Buffalo, Cody, Riverton, Douglas, Powell, Torrington, Rawlins, Evanston, Worland.

Games will start on Friday at 10:30 am.



Green River High School

GRHS Schedule

The Green River High School soccer team will play its first game at noon against Riverton. They will play at Wolves Stadium.

If the Wolves win, they will play the winner of Buffalo and Cody at 4:30 pm at Wolves Stadium.

If the Wolves lose, they will play the loser of Buffalo and Cody at 6 pm at Wolves Stadium.







RSHS Schedule

The Rock Springs High School soccer team will play Douglas at noon for its first game of the invitational. This game will take place at the Green River High School field.

If the Tigers win, they will play the winner of Powell and Torrington at 4:30 pm at the GRHS field.

If the Tigers lose, they will play the loser of Powell and Torrington at 7:30 pm at Wolves Stadium.



Invitational Preliminary Bracket

For the pdf of the full invitational bracket, click here.