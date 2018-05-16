GRHS Hosts Tennis Camp for Middle School Athletes [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School tennis team have hosted a tennis camp for the middle school athletes. The two-week camp started last Monday, May 7, and wraps up tomorrow, May 17.

Due to the stormy weather, a few days of the camp were cancelled.

The camp is for sixth through eighth graders. Member of the high school tennis team played alongside the middle school kids in a variety of game, practicing their tennis skills.



Check out some photos of the camp below.

Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors: