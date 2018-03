GRHS Indoor Track and Field Competes at State

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School indoor track and field team competed at the 2018 Wyoming State Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday and Saturday, March 2 and 3, in Gillette.

The boys team took thirteenth place, while the girls team finished in fourteenth place.

McKenzie Davison set a GRHS school record in the 400 meter dash, with a time of 1:03.01. The girls 1600 meter sprint medley team set a school record with a time of 4:29.93.



Green River High School

Girls Results



55 Meter Dash

15th- Hoyt, Lauren Green River 7.79



400 Meter Dash

8th- Davison, McKenzi Green River 1:03.01

26th- Hunt, Janee Green River 1:08.44



55 Meter Hurdles

17th- Hoyt, Lauren Green River 10.11

34th- Campos, Jimena Green River 11.05



4×800 Meter Relay

9th- Green River High School ‘A’- 1) Arnell, Kaisa 2) Boyer, Tayla 3) Hunt, Janee 4) Kettering, Carly 10:56.38



1600 Meter Sprint Medley

5th- Green River High School ‘A’- 1) Campos, Jimena 2) Davison, McKenzi 3) Hoyt, Lauren 4) Kettering, Carly 4:29.93



Shot Put

9th- Young, Natasha Green River 34-01.25



800 Meter Run

11th- Davison, McKenzi Green River 2:25.21

16th- Kettering, Carly Green River 2:33.86

24th- Hunt, Janee Green River 2:41.30

27th- Arnell, Kaisa Green River 2:43.53



1600 Meter Run

29th- Arnell, Kaisa Green River 6:10.44

40th- Boyer, Tayla Green River 6:37.76



Long Jump

29th- Campos, Jimena Green River 14-01.50

Girls Team Rankings

1. Cheyenne Central High School 111.50

2. Laramie High School 83.50

3. Sheridan High School 77.50

4. Cody High School 67.50

5. Thunder Basin High School 64.50

6. Rock Springs High School 59

7. Kelly Walsh High School 32

8. Cheyenne East High School 31

9. Evanston High School 20

9. Star Valley High School 20

11. Cheyenne South High School 18.50

12. Natrona County High Schoo 16

13. Campbell County High Schoo 13

14. Lovell High School 5

14. Green River High School 5







Boys Results



55 Meter Dash

19th- Hunt, Chancy Green River 6.93

33rd- White, Cole Green River 7.19



200 Meter Dash

18th- Hunt, Chancy Green River 24.22

24th- Meisner, Zane Green River 24.36

29th- White, Cole Green River 24.81

49th- Killett, Tyler Green River 26.60



400 Meter Dash

7th- Meisner, Zane Green River 52.77

17th- White, Cole Green River 55.37

38th- Killett, Tyler Green River 58.49



4×800 Meter Relay

6th- Green River High School ‘A’- 1) Davis, Alex 2) Gaytan, Christian 3) Kovick, Brayden 4) Valerio, Marcos 8:57.22



1600 Meter Sprint Medley

11th- Green River High School ‘A’- 1) Cacho, Kyle 2) Davis, Alex 3) Hunt, Chancy 4) Kovick, Brayden 3:54.26



Long Jump

9th- Cacho, Kyle Green River 21-00.50



Shot Put

8th- Boldt, Nick Green River 46-00.00



800 Meter Run

16th- Gaytan, Christian Green River 2:07.03

17th- Valerio, Marcos Green River 2:08.75

35th- Davis, Alex Green River 2:18.92



1600 Meter Run

14th- Valerio, Marcos Green River 4:50.44

20th- Kovick, Brayden Green River 4:56.33

28th- Gaytan, Christian Green River 5:09.11



4×400 Meter Relay

4th- Green River High School ‘A’- 1) Cacho, Kyle 2) White, Cole 3) Hunt, Chancy 4) Meisner, Zane 3:37.57



Triple Jump

15th- Cacho, Kyle Green River 40-01.00

Boys Team Rankings

1. Laramie High School 83.66

2. Natrona County High School 77.50

3. Cheyenne Central High School 63

4. Sheridan High School 57.50

5. Rock Springs High School 53

6. Cheyenne East High School 46.33

7. Kelly Walsh High School 45

7. Star Valley High School 45

9. Cody High School 37

10. Thunder Basin High School 30

11. Cheyenne South High School 28

12. Lovell High School 16.50

13. Green River High School 11

14. Big Horn High School 10

15. Riverton High School 6

16. Evanston High School 5

17. Tongue River High School 4.50

18. Campbell County High School 3

19. Worland High School 2